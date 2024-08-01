Q2 2024 Markel Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner - Markel Group Inc. - CIO, CEO & Director



(audio in progress) We'll show positive contributions from each of our three engines are insurance engine underwriting profitability improved sequentially from the first quarter. Our ongoing accounting, conservativism and integrity can also be seen by ongoing favorable reserve development. We continue to produce improved underwriting results 2024, despite ongoing industry-wide pressures of inflation and lost costs across almost every class of business out of our insurance teammates and their ongoing dedication to continuing to improve our underwriting performance in our ventures, operations set new records in sales and earnings, I think it's accurate to say that we achieved these results against a backdrop increasingly competitive and challenging external conditions.



I would also describe the overall economic environment as returning to some sense of normality after the last few years of disrupted overall conditions, dramatic interest rate movements in both directions and other volatility, creating surprises amidst these