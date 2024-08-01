Q2 2024 Radian Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to Radian's Second Quarter 2024 conference call. Our press release, which contains Radian's financial results for the quarter, was issued yesterday evening and is posted to the Investor section of our website at Radian.com. This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures that may be discussed during today's call, including adjusted