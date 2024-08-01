Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN, Financial) reported strong year-over-year improvement in operational performance due to high equipment availability in the conventional segment and normalized generation in the Renewable segment.

The company reaffirmed its 2024 guidance of $395 million and increased its dividend by 1.7% for the quarter.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) committed to deploying all excess proceeds from the sale of its District Thermal business into accretive investments, increasing its pro forma CAFD outlook to approximately $435 million.

The company has secured 63% of its available capacity for 2027 through resource adequacy contracts, enhancing visibility into organic CAFD per share growth.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) has a robust pipeline of approximately 8-gigawatts of late-stage projects targeting CODs over the next five years, ensuring future growth opportunities.

Negative Points

The company faces potential risks from policy changes, although it has taken steps to mitigate these risks.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) needs to carefully manage its capital allocation to ensure accretive growth without over-leveraging.

There is uncertainty around the timing and funding of future investments, which could impact financial performance.

The company’s reliance on regulatory frameworks and market conditions for resource adequacy contracts could pose risks if these conditions change unfavorably.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) must continue to secure favorable pricing for its contracts to maintain its growth trajectory, which may be challenging in a competitive market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Craig, just in terms of the comments around third-party M&A. Can you define what you would view as being complementary? Is it geographic? Is it asset type? What goes in that consideration? When you think about the hurdle rates for M&A given the fact you can get 10%, 10.5% on CAFD yields from drop-downs. Does it have to be above 1.5% CAFD? Or is there other strategic benefits you're thinking about from diversification that would keep you in that CAFD yield range?

A: Craig Cornelius, CEO: It's insightful. You touched on a few of the factors that we consider when we evaluate third-party acquisition opportunities, geography and technology are certainly amongst the factors that we aim to diversify over time. Customer and contractual structure is another factor. In terms of investment returns, it would be reasonable to think that we would need to achieve a risk-weighted CAFD yield an internal rate of return on an investment into a third-party asset that is consistent with the types of risk-weighted investment returns that Clearway Energy, Inc. is able to earn on drop-down offers as well. And that's why you hear us say that it's our intent to be selective. And to the extent that we're going to be making investments in projects we acquire from third parties, we want them to fit well into the fleet, we want them to produce good returns, and we want them to have a good long life as part of our fleet in the future. And so, I think we are being selective in that way but are also pleased to see that the market today is producing opportunities that could potentially satisfy those criteria. So, I think you can expect us to continue to be disciplined around where we do engage in third-party acquisitions and that their contribution to the company's resource base and its CAFD per share expectations would be accretive.

Q: How big a size of the transaction would you look at it? Is this something that would get Zoster curve corporate liquidity? Is it small one, two asset transactions could be bigger. And when you think about it, would you want something that had some follow-on investment opportunities, whether it's repowering or expansion opportunities around those assets?

A: Craig Cornelius, CEO: I think as you can probably see from the rest of what we've communicated today, we are working to be very disciplined about taking one step at a time as an enterprise and ensuring that our growth is accretive and progressive. And so, for us, at this juncture, I think we are not especially desirous of large transactions that bring with them substantial contingent commitments and exhibit a substantial need for financing. We're focused on assembling building blocks that are supportive of a clear path for its CAFD per share growth. That's what we get to investors.

Q: Building off the additional RA contracts secured. Can you talk a little bit about pricing and the dynamics you're seeing out there? With the pricing on the most recent tranche to be higher than what you would have secured last quarter? And is there an opportunity to get the contract profile to say, 90% contracted over the next couple of years by year-end?

A: Craig Cornelius, CEO: I don't think we want to set a specific percentage of capacity contracted that we feel we need to reach for 2027 at the end of 2024. And we don't want to do that because we feel confident in the robustness of the market and want to assure that we earn for our shareholders from these unique assets what the market will bear from them over that period of time. What we see right now in the state is a very clear recognition from its regulators and also from the entities that serve load in the state that modern thermal resources that can dispatch over 24 hours in a day are scarce and valuable, and what I think we all together are doing is making a plan for how the state's capacity needs can be fulfilled as we look forward over the next three years. And I think what we're pleased to see is that the regulators in the state are designing a market construct that recognizes the necessity for resources like these, and as load serving entities are digesting some of these regulations, the most recent of which were turned into guidance for what they need to procure for 2025 just at the end of July that they are prepared to engage with us around contracting pricing that is constructive and is constructive relative to where those same resources were being contracted last year. And to the point that you asked, it's constructive relative to where contracts were being executed earlier this year. So, I think we feel very good about where we stand in being able to market these capacity resources. And we also feel quite confident that when we get to the very end of 2026 and 2027, we will have contracted the entirety of their resource adequacy capacity and that we will have done so at values that are constructive to the CAFD per share contribution that these assets are providing today.

Q: Given the market conditions, you don't need to rush to contract, you think pricing will hold if not tilt higher in the coming quarters?

A: Craig Cornelius, CEO: Yeah, I think that's a fair distillation of what I said. I agree.

Q: Trying to look ahead to the update later this year. You made your remarks about extending the growth horizon. You did see DPS growth, maybe at times you probably aren't being rewarded in the market for dividend growth, the funding side of the equation and build the fund growth and CAFD growth might be more top of mind for some investors. Is there a view that you might deemphasize the DPS as the lead growth sort of target to make it more of a CAFD per share growth?

A: Craig Cornelius, CEO: We are pleased to say that we have a really abundant set of building blocks within the enterprise to be able to expand both the CAFD per share that we earn and also the dividends that we pay per share. And we really valued the opportunity we've had over recent months to confer with our investor base and with people like you about the business model we employ and how we best drive shareholder value within it. And as we've noted in our prepared remarks, I think it's our intent to try to be deliberate about analyzing that full set of building blocks analyzing capital market conditions and engaging with our Board of Directors around what we think is a sensible capital allocation framework that is both prudent and value accretive. And we want to give that process time to fully assess what is likely to be most value creative for our shareholders. And as we've noted before, I think it's our intent to provide you that forward-looking capital allocation framework after the third quarter. And you can trust that what we lay out will be thoughtful, it will be prudent and it will be informed by what we think is most likely to create value for shareholders.

Q: When you say the update will come half in third quarter, that comes with the results of the Q3 results or could maybe come sometime in 2025? <

