Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Onity Group Inc (ONIT, Financial) reported its seventh consecutive quarter of improved adjusted pretax income, reaching the highest level in 11 quarters.

The company achieved an annualized adjusted ROE of 28%, significantly above its target.

Onity Group Inc (ONIT) continued to deleverage, increasing book value and total liquidity while reducing MSR debt.

Moody's upgraded the company's corporate family debt rating to B3, and KBW raised its stock rating to outperform.

The company entered into a letter of intent to acquire reverse mortgage assets from Waterfall Asset Management, expected to be accretive to pretax income and improve capital structure.

Negative Points

The company's GAAP net income decreased to $11 million from the prior quarter's $30 million.

Significant interest rate volatility led to tightened hedge costs, impacting financial results.

The reverse mortgage market is smaller and less liquid compared to the forward market, limiting growth opportunities.

The company did not retire any corporate debt in the second quarter due to higher prices and lower yields.

Despite strong performance, Onity Group Inc (ONIT) is trading at a discount to both book value and analyst price targets, indicating potential undervaluation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on potential transactions to reduce leverage further?

A: Some transactions we're considering are in the asset management realm, similar to past transactions that have generated cash flow, which we can use to help delever our corporate debt. - Glen Messina, CEO

Q: What is the step-up after year 5 on the coupon for the Waterfall deal?

A: The step-up is 2.5% per year. - Sean O'Neil, CFO

Q: How do the returns on reverse servicing compare to forward servicing?

A: Reverse servicing returns are very strong, typically higher than Ginnie Mae's, around 12% to 13%. However, it's a smaller market compared to forward servicing. - Sean O'Neil, CFO

Q: Can you break down the growth in correspondent and co-issue originations?

A: The origination team saw a 55% increase in MSR originations volume. We operate in various channels, including mandatory best efforts, non-delegated, and MSR exchanges, meeting customers where they prefer to transact. - Glen Messina, CEO

Q: How is the Consumer Direct channel performing, and what are the run rates for August?

A: The Consumer Direct team has been improving their performance quarter-over-quarter. As mortgage rates come down, they are engaging with customers to drive higher recapture rates, already performing at 1.7x the industry average. - Glen Messina, CEO

Q: What was the amortization expense on the MSR portfolio for the quarter?

A: The MSR valuation adjustments net for June 30, 2024, was $32.7 million. - Glen Messina, CEO

Q: How are you hedging the MSR portfolio for lower rates, and is there a lot of mark-to-market risk if the Fed cuts rates?

A: We target a higher hedge coverage ratio of 90% to 110% to protect book value. We continuously optimize our hedging strategy to maintain strong hedge performance. Currently, MSR market levels remain stable despite the prospect of declining rates. - Glen Messina, CEO

Q: Do you have a target leverage range in mind as you repurchase unsecured debt?

A: Our objective is to drive leverage down to peer normative levels. We have made substantive progress and are considering additional transactions to further reduce leverage. MSR financing will decline as MSR values decline, and our hedging strategy is designed to offset any margin calls. - Glen Messina, CEO

