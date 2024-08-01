Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK, Financial) reported a strong second quarter with a 4% increase in same-shack sales and a 100 basis point expansion in restaurant-level profit margins.

The company achieved a 27% growth in adjusted EBITDA, marking the strongest quarterly results since Q3 2019.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) opened 12 new company-operated Shacks in Q2, exceeding expectations and continuing development momentum.

The company celebrated its 20th anniversary and reported that it has built a strong brand with over 550 Shacks worldwide.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) reported record achievements in total revenue, restaurant-level profit, and adjusted EBITDA, with a 16.4% year-over-year revenue growth to $315.5 million.

Negative Points

Traffic was down 80 basis points year-over-year, indicating a slight decline in customer visits.

The company faces continued macroeconomic pressures in Mainland China and certain EMEA regions, which are expected to persist.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) reported a low single-digit sales headwind from foreign exchange in its license business.

The company is still working on optimizing its drive-thru format, with current drive-thru times being significantly longer than desired.

Despite improvements, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) still faces challenges in improving speed of service and throughput, which are critical for driving comps and customer satisfaction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on Shake Shack's broader advertising and brand awareness strategy, particularly around sharing the premium ingredient story?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: Driving profitable comp growth is our top priority, and there's significant opportunity in enhancing brand equity and awareness of our premium ingredients and experience. Product innovation, improving speed of service, and building a loyalty marketing platform are also key levers to drive same-shack sales.

Q: What is your initial assessment of the drive-thru format's success and its potential impact on Shake Shack's addressable market?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: Drive-thrus are a significant unlock for us. While our current drive-thru times are too long, we are focused on improving speed and efficiency. Once optimized, drive-thrus will allow us to enter new markets and increase our total addressable market.

Q: What are the biggest opportunities to optimize back-of-house operations and improve guest experience?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: There are numerous opportunities to improve operational efficiencies without compromising food quality. Our primary focus is on increasing throughput and labor productivity. With 4 million AUVs, we believe there is significant upside in operational efficiency.

Q: Can you explain the recent traffic trends and what drove the positive traffic in July?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: Our traffic in July was strong due to effective marketing initiatives. The marketing team has identified key strategies to drive incremental traffic, and we have a robust calendar plan for the second half of the year to maintain positive comps.

Q: What are the early learnings from the labor scheduling tool, and how is it impacting efficiencies?

A: Katherine Fogertey, CFO: We are refining our labor allocation to account for unique channel and menu mix. The tool has shown promising results, and we are on track to roll it out by the end of the year. Additionally, we are making strategic investments in marketing and our people.

Q: How are you managing to exceed sales expectations for new units while lowering build costs?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: We have benefited from lower material costs and have taken a focused approach to RFP-ing contractors and architects. Standardizing kitchen models has also helped in reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.

Q: What are the most impactful drivers for sales growth over the next 12 months and beyond?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: In the near term, we will leverage marketing and product innovation. Long-term drivers include improving speed of service, enhancing value perception, and building a loyalty marketing platform. These strategies will drive profitable growth without compromising margins.

Q: How do you view the potential for international growth and licensing revenue?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: We see significant untapped potential in global markets. Our team is energized to grow the license business, with opportunities in new markets and further penetration in existing ones. Licensing revenue will be a key part of our growth strategy.

Q: What are the opportunities with the kiosk business, and how does it impact labor and sales?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: Kiosks offer upsell opportunities and labor optimization. They ensure consistent upselling and allow us to redistribute labor to enhance guest experience and kitchen efficiency. This will drive mix improvement and operational productivity.

Q: How do you plan to manage G&A growth in relation to revenue growth?

A: Robert Lynch, CEO: We aim to be good stewards of the P&L, focusing on return on investment. As we scale, we expect to gain leverage on G&A both at the corporate level and above-restaurant level. Marketing investments will continue due to their high returns, but overall, we aim for more productivity and efficiency.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.