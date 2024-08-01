Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA, Financial) achieved the highest recorded quarterly net sales and adjusted EBITDA in the company's history.

Adjusted EBITDA margins increased to 21.5%, with net leverage declining for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Net sales increased by 4% to $1.35 billion, with volumes up 5% year over year across all four end markets.

Refinish segment had its 14th straight quarter of improved top-line performance, with net sales growing 5% year over year.

The company completed the acquisition of Cover Flex Group, enhancing its capabilities in the economy segment of the automotive refinish market.

Negative Points

Global industrial demand remains relatively muted, impacting the industrial segment despite some margin improvements.

Specialty pigments continue to experience tight supply and long lead times, affecting the company's procurement process.

The light vehicle market is projected to decline by 3% to 4% year over year in the second half of 2024, with most declines expected in Europe.

Commercial vehicle net sales are anticipated to decline by 20% in the second half of 2024 due to forecasted lower Class 8 production in North America.

The company faces pricing pressure in Europe, particularly in the light vehicle segment, which could impact margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide any color on refinish market volumes and demand in the second quarter and expectations for the second half? Also, could you elaborate on distributor consolidation?

A: In Q2, refinish net sales grew by 5%, driven by gaining 1,200 body shops and expanding into adjacent spaces. The market was flat, but we expect continued growth in Q3 despite some softness in Europe and stable conditions in North America. Distributor consolidation in North America and destocking in Europe are factors, but we still anticipate low single-digit growth.

Q: Could you bridge EBITDA sequentially for Q3, given the guidance implies a decline?

A: The expected $15 million EBITDA decline is primarily due to a $30-$35 million sequential revenue drop, with downside conversion and mix considerations. Additionally, commercial vehicle sales are forecasted to decline by 20%, impacting overall performance.

Q: How are you managing pricing pressure in the light vehicle segment, especially given the market's forecasted decline?

A: Despite a flat to slightly down market, we achieved 7% growth in Q2, driven by strong performance in China and Lat-Am. New business is coming in at accretive pricing, offsetting market weaknesses. We are managing pricing pressure, particularly in Europe, effectively.

Q: Can you update us on the cost savings initiatives and their impact on margins?

A: The $75 million cost savings initiative is progressing well, with $10 million expected this year. Savings are spread across corporate roles, productivity improvements, and network optimization. We anticipate achieving the full $75 million run rate by 2026.

Q: How is the industrial segment performing, and what are the expectations for 2025 and beyond?

A: Industrial net sales increased by 2% in Q2, with significant margin improvements. The team has focused on exiting low-margin businesses and prioritizing profitable segments. We expect continued margin expansion and are well-positioned for upside when global demand improves.

Q: Can you provide details on the Cover Flex acquisition's expected contribution in the second half of the year?

A: We expect Cover Flex to contribute around $40 million in revenue in the second half. While we don't provide exact margin details, the performance coatings overall margin is a good proxy. The acquisition is off to a strong start, with commercial and cost synergies already being realized.

Q: What are your expectations for price-cost dynamics for the remainder of the year?

A: We expect a stable price-cost environment, with effective cost management and productivity initiatives offsetting inflationary pressures. Mobility and performance coatings segments are managing pricing well, ensuring margin stability.

Q: How do you see lower interest rates impacting your business, and is this factored into your guidance?

A: Lower interest rates are not factored into our current guidance. Rate cuts could benefit consumer demand in automotive and housing, positively impacting our business. With 50% of our debt on floating rates, we would see some interest expense savings if rates decline.

Q: What is the pipeline for new acquisitions, and are you still seeing opportunities?

A: We are actively pursuing growth opportunities, with a $500 million target for acquisitions and organic growth. Recent bolt-ons have been accretive, and we continue to explore opportunities in commercial vehicle and other segments.

Q: How do you expect volume growth to perform in 2025 if demand improves?

A: We anticipate significant volume growth across all segments if demand improves. The foundation for margin stability is strong, and any incremental sales will be accretive. We are well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in all business areas.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.