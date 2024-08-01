Crocs Inc (CROX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong International Growth

Crocs Inc (CROX) reports over $1.1 billion in revenue, with significant gains in international markets and improved margins.

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Over $1.1 billion, growing 5% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: Improved by 330 basis points to 61.4%.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 29.3%.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $4.01, up 12% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Record levels, used to pay down $200 million in debt and repurchase $175 million of common stock.
  • North America Revenue: $489 million, up 3% year-over-year.
  • International Revenue: $425 million, up 22% year-over-year.
  • China Revenue Growth: Over 70% year-over-year.
  • HEYDUDE Revenue: $198 million, down 17.5% year-over-year.
  • Inventory Balance: $377 million, down 14% year-over-year.
  • Debt Repayment: Reduced borrowings to approximately $1.5 billion.
  • Share Buybacks: $175 million, repurchasing 1.2 million shares at an average price of $149.53 per share.
  • Store Openings: 13 new HEYDUDE outlet locations in the quarter, total year-to-date openings at 90.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial) reported second quarter revenue of over $1.1 billion, the highest in the company's history, exceeding guidance.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded by 330 basis points to 61.4%, and adjusted earnings per share grew by 12% to $4.01.
  • Record free cash flow enabled the company to pay down $200 million in debt and repurchase $175 million of common stock.
  • International revenue grew 22% year-over-year, with exceptional growth in China (over 70%) and Australia.
  • The sandal category strengthened, with new styles like the Getaway and Miami performing well, contributing to overall growth.

Negative Points

  • HEYDUDE brand revenues were down 17.5% year-over-year, with wholesale revenues down 24% and DTC channel down 8%.
  • The North American market showed cautious consumer behavior, leading to a flat revenue outlook for the second half of the year.
  • Increased SG&A expenses by 19% year-over-year, driven by investments in talent, marketing, and DTC, impacting operating margins.
  • HEYDUDE's wholesale business remains challenging, with expectations of continued difficulties in the second half of the year.
  • The company anticipates a more promotional market environment, which could impact margins and overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you talk about your assumptions and what you're seeing in terms of the Core North America Crocs sell-throughs and how you're expecting that to trend?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): We had an exceptional first half for the Crocs brand, growing about 6% against a market that is approximately flat. For the back half, we are more cautious due to the US consumer behaving cautiously. We are planning the back half in North America from a Crocs revenue perspective to be approximately flat.

Q: Can you give us examples of what has worked thus far in the year-to-date period regarding SG&A, talent, and brand accretive marketing?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): These are long-term investments. We are enhancing our international teams for Crocs, investing in our marketing functions for both Crocs and HEYDUDE, and making meaningful investments in distribution infrastructure. We are also upping our marketing investment against HEYDUDE to engage the consumer effectively.

Q: Can you speak to what you saw across July and key considerations in your outlook for the back-to-school season?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): The consumer is behaving cautiously, which we anticipated. We think it's prudent to plan the rest of our year that way. We haven't changed our full-year perspective and expected this cautious behavior.

Q: Can you discuss where you're seeing momentum in your Crocs brand international business and what countries are driving the biggest impact to your back half growth expectations?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): Key markets driving growth include China, which grew 70% in Q2, Australia, and parts of Western Europe like the UK and Germany. We are also excited about our potential in India. For HEYDUDE, we are planting flags in the UK, Germany, and Australia and have initiated new distribution agreements.

Q: What does Terence bring to the table for the HEYDUDE brand, and how can he help rejuvenate and reinvigorate the brand?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): Terence is focusing on sharpening the brand's focus on their icons, the Wendy and Wally, and shifting marketing energy to the female consumer. We are also increasing our marketing investment to support Terence and drive the brand's future growth.

Q: Can you discuss promotional activities you saw in the quarter and what you're anticipating in the back half of the year for both brands?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): The market is more promotional than last year, returning to pre-pandemic levels. We participate in key promotional periods to get our fair share of consumer spending. We are not anticipating an increasing trajectory of promotions in the back half.

Q: Can you elaborate on the China business for the Crocs brand and your progress in that market?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): We have driven brand relevance in China through digital and social marketing, leading to strong growth across channels. We expect sustained growth over multiple years, primarily driven by wholesale sales as our partners open more stores.

Q: How should we be thinking about modeling gross margins for the balance of the year?
A: Susan Healy (CFO): We expect gross margins to be up for the year and the second half but not at the same rate as the first half due to harder comparisons. For Crocs, we expect margins to be up slightly year-over-year, and for HEYDUDE, we expect Q3 margins to fully recover compared to two years ago.

Q: How is the Spring '25 order book coming together, and do you expect HEYDUDE North America spring orders to be up or down?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): Retailers are buying cautiously given the current business trajectory. We are happy with the Crocs order book domestically and globally. For HEYDUDE, we are excited about the Spring '25 line and the positive feedback on our product strategy.

Q: Can you elaborate on your philosophy for SG&A investments and the expected outcomes?
A: Andrew Rees (CEO): We are starting from a base of high profitability and making investments in SG&A to support long-term growth. These investments are intended to assure long-term growth, and there will be periods of both investment and leverage in SG&A.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.