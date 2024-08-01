Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth Amid Mixed Market Conditions

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) reports a 6.7% increase in Adjusted EBITDAre and strategic acquisitions, despite challenges in Maui and moderating domestic leisure demand.

Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: $476 million, a 6.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted FFO per share: $0.57, including $21 million for Maui RevPAR and $9 million for Hurricane Ian.
  • Comparable Hotel Total RevPAR Improvement: 50 basis points year-over-year.
  • Comparable Hotel RevPAR: Up 10 basis points year-over-year.
  • Group Room Revenue: Up approximately 8% in the second quarter.
  • Business Transient Revenue: Grew 4% year-over-year.
  • Food and Beverage Revenue: Drove total RevPAR growth, led by banquets and catering.
  • Acquisition of 1 Hotel Central Park: $265 million, expected RevPAR of $545, EBITDA per key over $100,000.
  • Acquisition of Ritz-Carlton O'ahu Turtle Bay: $630 million, expected to stabilize between 10-12 times EBITDA by 2027-2029.
  • Share Repurchase: 2.8 million shares at an average price of $17.81 per share, totaling $50 million for the quarter.
  • Capital Expenditure Guidance: $500 million to $600 million for 2024.
  • Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin: 32.6%, 10 basis points below last year.
  • Revised 2024 Guidance: Comparable hotel RevPAR growth between -1% and +1%, adjusted EBITDAre midpoint of $1.645 million.
  • Available Liquidity: $1.4 billion, including $242 million of FF&E reserves.
  • Leverage Ratio: 2.7 times, with $970 million availability on the credit facility.
Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Adjusted EBITDAre grew 6.7% year-over-year, reaching $476 million.
  • Group room revenue increased by approximately 8%, driven by both rate and demand growth.
  • Business transient revenue grew by 4%, indicating a steady recovery in business travel.
  • The acquisition of 1 Hotel Central Park and Ritz-Carlton O'ahu Turtle Bay is expected to generate $22 million of adjusted EBITDA for 2024.
  • Food and beverage revenue drove total RevPAR growth, particularly in banquets and catering.

Negative Points

  • Comparable hotel RevPAR faced headwinds due to a slower than anticipated recovery in Maui, impacting overall performance.
  • Domestic leisure demand moderated as consumers opted for international destinations, affecting transient revenue.
  • Second quarter comparable hotel EBITDA margin was slightly down by 10 basis points year-over-year.
  • The lodging recovery in Maui has been slower than expected, with airline capacity still impacted and a perception that the island is not ready for tourists.
  • The company revised its 2024 guidance downward, anticipating a slower recovery in Maui and moderating domestic leisure transient demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the possibility of further acquisitions this year or early next?
A: (James Risoleo, CEO) We are very happy with the three acquisitions made this year. Real estate is a long-term business, and we look to acquire assets that will grow EBITDA over time. We are not contemplating additional acquisitions this year or early next year unless a unique opportunity arises. Our focus is on integrating these properties into our system and considering stock buybacks.

Q: What role might incremental dispositions play in your strategy?
A: (James Risoleo, CEO) We have explored disposition pricing recently but decided against it due to current market dynamics and the high cost of debt. We will consider disposing of assets if we believe the pricing is fair relative to our hold value.

Q: What is your longer-term vision for the 1 Hotels in your portfolio?
A: (James Risoleo, CEO) We are very happy with the performance of the 1 Hotels brand. We have no current plans for co-branding but are open to expanding our relationship with SH Hotels.

Q: What were the aspects of the guidance that required more vigorous discussion?
A: (Sourav Ghosh, CFO) We are confident in our group booking pace for the second half. We derisked the fourth quarter due to expected softness around election weeks. The softer recovery in Maui and short-term leisure pickup trends were also considered.

Q: Can you help us understand the guests coming to your Maui properties and the planned marketing initiatives?
A: (James Risoleo, CEO) We are using new channels like Costco Travel to bring customers back. The Governor of Hawaii and the Mayor of Maui are planning a marketing campaign to announce that Maui is open for business. We are also working with local authorities and other hotel owners on a coordinated marketing campaign.

Q: How are you underwriting leisure transient in the back half of the year?
A: (Sourav Ghosh, CFO) We have extrapolated the trends seen in Q2 into the second half. The mix of leisure in Q3 is different from Q4, but we have derisked the decline proportionately.

Q: Are there cost reductions that can happen if revenue softens?
A: (Sourav Ghosh, CFO) Variable costs move with volume and are managed in real-time. There is no meaningful lag in cost adjustments.

Q: Can you walk through the pieces of your guidance revision?
A: (Sourav Ghosh, CFO) The midpoint of our previous guidance was $1.670 billion, revised to $1.645 billion. The revision includes adjustments for Maui, San Francisco, and other markets, as well as improvements in Nashville and Alila Ventana. The true run rate on a stabilized basis is $1.750 billion.

Q: What is the percentage increase or decrease in leisure revenue?
A: (Sourav Ghosh, CFO) Overall resort revenue was slightly down as volumes moderated, but rates held firm, still 51% above 2019 levels.

Q: What should we look out for if the economy starts to slow?
A: (James Risoleo, CEO) The first indicator would likely be weaker leisure demand at the lower end of the chain scale. Our high-end consumer remains strong, and we believe the pendulum will swing back to domestic destinations.

