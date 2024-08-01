On August 1, 2024, Andrea Robertson, Director at Clean Harbors Inc (CLH, Financial), executed a sale of 1,148 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,355 shares of Clean Harbors Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc is a provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services, including hazardous waste disposal, emergency spill response, and various other environmental services.

Over the past year, Andrea Robertson has sold a total of 2,348 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc were priced at $238.9 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $13.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.48, which is above both the industry median of 20.905 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.46, based on a GF Value of $163.98. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation metrics and stock performance.

