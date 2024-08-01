Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Second quarter revenues increased by 10% to approximately $1.02 billion.

Net income in the second quarter improved by 13% to $48 million, with earnings per diluted share of $2.16.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 14% to $130 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 40 basis points to 12.8%.

The company's strategic diversification investments and cost management efforts have made the business more resilient and nimble.

Strong free cash flow generation has positioned the company to reduce debt, invest in growth opportunities, and return cash to shareholders.

Negative Points

Persistent volatility in end markets, particularly due to high interest rates and inflation.

Marine revenue declined by 30% during the period, impacting overall performance.

Dealers are expected to continue focusing on destocking inventory in the third quarter, which may affect short-term revenue.

The company has revised its full-year RV and marine wholesale unit shipment outlooks downward.

High fixed costs in the marine business, which tend to be higher margin, have been a challenge due to lower revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How low can RV inventories go in terms of weeks on hand, and any update on retail trends?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: We are currently at 18 to 20 weeks of inventory. We expect continued destocking in Q3, with a slight uplift towards the end of Q4. Retail trends have been consistent, with a slight increase in May and June compared to last year. We maintain our estimate of a 10% decline in retail for the year.

Q: Can you provide more color on the powersports market, particularly the utility side versus the consumer side?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: Sportech has significantly boosted our presence in the powersports market, especially on the utility side, which remains stable. We are seeing increased attachment rates and stable backlogs. We expect continued content gains and strategic growth in this market.

Q: What are your expectations for the manufactured housing (MH) market for the rest of the year?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: We are cautiously optimistic about the MH market. Inventories are balanced, and demand remains strong. We expect MH unit shipments to be up 5% to 10% for the year, with potential for further growth if interest rates decline.

Q: How is the Sportech acquisition performing, and what are your expectations for powersports revenue?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: The Sportech acquisition has exceeded expectations in terms of cultural fit, operational performance, and financial results. We are on track to achieve $400 million in annualized revenue from the powersports segment.

Q: What are your expectations for RV and marine OEM orders in the third quarter?

A: Jeffrey Rodino, President: We expect consistent production levels with some intermittent shutdowns around Labor Day and the open house season. Dealers are likely to continue reducing inventory levels, but overall production rates should remain stable.

Q: What is your outlook for organic content growth in the next 12 to 18 months?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: We target 2% to 3% organic growth annually but expect to exceed this due to increased business penetration, innovation, and solutions marketing. We have seen significant prototyping activity, indicating strong future growth.

Q: How do you view the margin opportunity for next year if volumes increase?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: We have sized our business to current run rates and have the capacity to flex up without significant incremental fixed costs. We are optimistic about our ability to leverage higher volumes into improved margins.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of M&A opportunities and valuations?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: We are actively cultivating our acquisition pipeline. Deal multiples have stabilized, and we are flexible and creative in creating valuation opportunities. Our strong financing platform and liquidity position us well for future acquisitions.

Q: What factors will drive dealer confidence to restock inventories?

A: Jeffrey Rodino, President: We expect restocking to occur towards the end of 2024 and into early 2025, ahead of the next selling season. Dealers will need to restock to prepare for the show season and selling season, especially if inventory levels drop further.

Q: How will a shift towards cheaper RV units impact your content per unit?

A: Andy Nemeth, CEO: We do not expect significant content erosion due to pricing. While the mix is currently skewed towards smaller units with less content, we see potential for increased content as consumers move towards larger units. We will continue to partner with customers on pricing adjustments as needed.

