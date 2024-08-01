Primaris REIT (PMREF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong FFO Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Primaris REIT (PMREF) reports robust financial performance with increased occupancy and significant acquisitions.

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • FFO per Unit Growth: 6.8% increase in FFO per unit.
  • Occupancy: In-place occupancy rose more than 3% year-over-year; committed occupancy at 94.4%.
  • Same-Property NOI Growth: Approaching 20% aggregate growth over three years.
  • Tenant Sales: Average tenant sales increased from $539 per square foot in Q2 2022 to $676 per square foot.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired two top malls for $640 million in 2023; capacity for more than $1.5 billion in acquisitions.
  • Dispositions: Sold Garden City for $31 million; $126 million of assets held for sale.
  • Cash NOI Guidance: Raised by $2 million to a range of $267 million to $272 million.
  • FFO per Unit Guidance: Increased by $0.02 to a range of $1.63 to $1.66.
  • Lease Renewals: 74 leases renewed at spreads of 6.8%; 30 new deals for over 100,000 square feet.
  • Debt and Liquidity: No debt maturing in 2024; $635 million in available liquidity.
  • Unit Repurchase: 8.8 million units repurchased at an average value of $13.79 per unit.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Primaris REIT (PMREF, Financial) reported a 6.8% growth in FFO per unit and increased guidance for FFO per unit and NOI for 2024.
  • Occupancy rose more than 3% from a year earlier for both in-place and committed occupancy.
  • Tenant average sales in the portfolio increased by more than 25% from Q2 2022 to Q2 2024.
  • Primaris REIT (PMREF) acquired two of Canada's top 15 malls for $640 million in 2023 and is actively engaged in further acquisitions.
  • The company received a BBB high, stable investment-grade credit rating from DBRS Morningstar.

Negative Points

  • Higher interest expenses absorbed $0.145 per unit, impacting overall financial performance.
  • The recovery ratios, although improving, are still below historical norms, indicating room for further improvement.
  • The watchlist for tenants has not changed significantly, indicating potential risks with certain tenants whose sales growth has not kept up.
  • The property tax recoveries are unpredictable and can cause fluctuations in financial results.
  • The conversion of leases with preferred rental terms back to net leases is ongoing and may take another 12 to 24 months to complete.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your commentary talked about a target occupancy of 96%, which I believe is up from 95% previously. What parts of the portfolio are driving your confidence to raise that target level?
A: Historically, we were at 95% to 96%. We have confidence we can get to the 96% level due to strong leasing activity, particularly with large-format tenants. On the CRU side, we are seeing a lot of new deals and space tweaking, which supports our confidence in achieving the 96% target. — Patrick Sullivan, President, COO, Trustee

Q: With the macro backdrop we're all facing, what are you seeing in terms of your watchlist for tenants? Are there any new points of pressure in your portfolio today?
A: The watchlist hasn't changed much in the last six months. Some tenants haven't kept up with sales growth, but there's no significant risk around them. Overall, tenant sales are still positive, and many are reporting their highest sales figures since opening. — Patrick Sullivan, President, COO, Trustee

Q: Can you elaborate on how enhanced pricing power works as you approach your target 96% occupancy?
A: We expect leasing spreads to remain high-single-digits even as we get closer to 96%. More competition for space, especially in high productivity malls, will help drive rents. The ability to replace low productivity tenants with high productivity ones will also contribute to higher spreads. — Patrick Sullivan, President, COO, Trustee and Rags Davloor, CFO

Q: Could you give us an idea of where the operating cost recovery ratio is now and how it compares to last quarter and year-over-year?
A: Currently, we're around 80% on the CAM side and close to 80% on the tax side, up from low-70s during pandemic lows. Our historical numbers are close to 100% on CAM and 92%-93% on tax. We have a long runway to get back to these levels, driven by occupancy and reducing variable rent leases. — Patrick Sullivan, President, COO, Trustee

Q: What would be the quantum of property tax recoveries in the quarterly results, and should we strip this out for the coming quarter?
A: The property tax recovery was a prior year adjustment due to a successful tax appeal. It was a one-time event, specific to Ontario, where tax appeals happen in arrears and take time to settle. We expect further prior year adjustments as we continue to settle appeals. — Patrick Sullivan, President, COO, Trustee and Alex Avery, CEO

Q: How does the acquisition of the grocery store at Conestoga Mall fit into your broader strategy?
A: The acquisition was strategic to control the whole property. While we have no specific plans, owning the entire site gives us flexibility for future redevelopment if needed. The opportunity was there, and it was a logical acquisition to make. — Alex Avery, CEO

Q: How much lower can the exposure to preferred rent structures go, and what is the potential timing to get there?
A: We're currently at 8.5%, down from historical numbers of around 5%-6%. We aim to get to 5% within 12 to 24 months, through converting tenants back to net leases or replacing them. — Patrick Sullivan, President, COO, Trustee

Q: The same-property guidance suggests stronger growth in the back half of the year. What are the key elements driving this?
A: The underlying trend in the business is around 5.9% growth, excluding prior year tax recoveries. We expect this trajectory to continue for the back half of the year, with some lumpiness in the financials. — Patrick Sullivan, President, COO, Trustee

Q: Can you give us a sense of the acquisition and disposition pipeline?
A: We have many discussions ongoing for both acquisitions and dispositions. The market transaction volumes are picking up, which bodes well for our disposition program. We are optimistic about getting some deals done this year. — Alex Avery, CEO

Q: How do you envision the longer-term capital structure relative to where it is today?
A: We like our current low payout ratio and low leverage structure, which delivers higher FFO per unit and NAV per unit growth. If not focused on acquisitions, we would lean more on NCIB activity. We don't anticipate changing this structure. — Alex Avery, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.