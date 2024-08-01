Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Leasing Activity Amid Market Challenges

Despite a dip in occupancy rates, Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) shows promising tenant demand and strategic growth plans.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Strong quarterly results reflecting the recovery across Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC, Financial)'s portfolio.
  • Encouraging signs of market strength in San Diego and Bellevue, Washington.
  • Increased tenant demand and leasing volumes, particularly from new-to-market tenants.
  • Successful leasing activity with approximately 235,000 square feet of leases signed in Q2 and an additional 184,000 square feet in July.
  • Positive outlook for Kilroy Oyster Point with active tenant discussions and interest from both life science and traditional office tenants.

Negative Points

  • Occupancy rate decreased to 83.7%, with significant move-outs in Miami and Los Angeles.
  • Leasing spreads were negative, with a cash leasing spread of approximately -4.5%.
  • Challenges in the South Lake Union submarket in Seattle and submarkets in Los Angeles, which have been slower to recover.
  • Anticipated large move-outs totaling 350,000 square feet in the second half of the year, including Salesforce, Capital One, and Microsoft.
  • Higher G&A expenses due to the timing of spend, impacting financial results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the rationale behind the CFO hiring and the split of the CIO/CFO roles? Also, how will this affect G&A expenses moving forward?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: The decision was driven by the recognition that both roles are independently full-time jobs, especially in the current environment. Elliott has done a great job wearing both hats, but focusing on the investment side will benefit the company long-term. We are ensuring appropriate resource levels across all parts of the business while maintaining discipline in G&A spending. We expect a modest net savings in G&A going forward.

Q: Can you provide more details on the tenant demand for Oyster Point Phase Two? Are these expanding tenants or new market entrants?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We are seeing broad-based demand from different size categories and stages of life science companies. Our strategic decisions over the past few years have positioned us well to meet this demand. Rob Paratte, EVP & Chief Leasing Officer: Demand is improving, with 2.8 million square feet of life science demand, up from 2 million at the beginning of the year. The demand is driven by funding and product commercialization.

Q: What is driving the increased tenant interest in spaces over 100,000 square feet?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We are seeing broad-based demand, including new-to-market tenants with expansion plans and traditional office tenants. Some tenants recognize the need to get more people back in the office. Rob Paratte, EVP & Chief Leasing Officer: AI companies are driving significant demand, particularly in San Francisco and Seattle, due to the strong tech workforce in these markets.

Q: Can you elaborate on the demand dynamics in the Los Angeles market?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We are seeing decent traction across the portfolio, but larger format tenants have not fully returned to the LA market. We hope to see spillover benefits from stronger submarkets. Rob Paratte, EVP & Chief Leasing Officer: Westside Media Center and Hollywood are seeing increased activity, but the pace of transactions is slower than desired.

Q: What are your thoughts on share repurchases given the current stock price?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We have refreshed our buyback and ATM programs to ensure we have all tools available. We would only execute a buyback with an identified source of proceeds and after evaluating all investment alternatives. Our priority is to ensure the development pipeline is fully funded and maintain a strong balance sheet.

Q: Can you provide an update on the known move-outs and backfilling progress?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We have three significant move-outs totaling 350,000 square feet, including Salesforce in Seattle, Microsoft in the Bay Area, and Capital One in San Francisco. We have already seen some backfilling activity, particularly in Seattle. Rob Paratte, EVP & Chief Leasing Officer: We are actively touring these spaces and expect more progress soon.

Q: Are you seeing more high-quality assets come to market, and are sellers' expectations more realistic now?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We are seeing higher quality assets come to market across various markets. Sellers are more open-minded, and we expect the bid-ask spread to compress over time. Elliott Trencher, EVP, CFO, CIO & Treasurer: Owners are seeking liquidity after a few years, leading to more market testing and realistic pricing.

Q: What are your plans for expanding in the Austin market given the new supply coming online?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We are optimistic about the Austin market and our Indeed Tower asset. The new supply dynamics could present acquisition opportunities as financing structures stabilize. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to grow our portfolio in Austin.

Q: Can you discuss the potential monetization of land parcels and the entitlement process?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We are evaluating each parcel to maximize value, including re-entitlement for alternative uses like residential. The process varies by market and can take time, but we believe it will provide attractive capital for future acquisitions or other capital allocation alternatives.

Q: How are you approaching potential opportunities in other parts of the capital stack, such as mezzanine positions?
A: Angela M. Aman, CEO & Director: We are open to creative opportunities but prefer scenarios with a clear path to ownership rather than just lending. Our expertise is in buying, operating, and leasing real estate, not in the lending business.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.