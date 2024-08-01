Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) reported second-quarter results that exceeded the high end of their expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

The company saw a 7% year-over-year increase in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, reaching $5.9 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.

Adjusted earnings per share grew 11% year-over-year, aided by a strong capital return program that reduced the average share count by 7%.

The company continues to see high growth levels in Asia and slight improvement in growth in the US.

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) is making significant progress in several strategic initiatives, including advancing their connected trip vision, expanding their merchant offering, and developing AI capabilities.

Negative Points

The booking window expanded less in the second quarter relative to the first quarter, negatively impacting room night growth compared to Q1.

There was a mild moderation in market growth in Europe, which could impact future performance.

The company expects room night growth to decelerate in the third quarter due to a less expanded booking window and more moderate market growth.

Gross bookings growth came in at the midpoint of their range due to lower constant currency accommodation ADRs and lower flight ticket prices.

Marketing expenses increased 8% year-over-year, with higher spending on social media channels and brand marketing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the European travel conditions and your performance in that market?

A: Glenn D. Fogel, President, CEO & Director: We have observed a mild moderation in market growth in Europe, but our performance has remained steady. Our goal is always to gain market share regardless of overall market conditions. We focus on providing value to travelers and suppliers, which helps us maintain and grow our market position.

Q: Could you elaborate on the moderation you're seeing in the market and any indicators like length of stay or trading down activity?

A: David I. Goulden, Executive VP & CFO: Globally, we are not seeing significant trading down in terms of star ratings or length of stay, except for a mild indication of trade-down in the US. Overall, the market remains stable.

Q: How do you interpret the relative tightening of the booking window, and what does it tell you about the state of the traveler?

A: Glenn D. Fogel, President, CEO & Director: The booking window has expanded and contracted over time, possibly due to inflation concerns or price expectations. While it affects quarterly results, it averages out in the long run. We focus on spending the right amount on marketing to achieve the best ROI.

Q: Can you discuss your perspective on the travel market and the growth potential for alternative accommodations?

A: Glenn D. Fogel, President, CEO & Director: We believe the travel market will continue to grow faster than GDP in the long run. Our alternative accommodations business is growing rapidly, and we aim to provide a comprehensive selection for travelers. We are focused on building a competitive offering that meets the needs of our customers.

Q: How do you plan to flex your cost structure if hotel ADRs become a headwind for the industry?

A: David I. Goulden, Executive VP & CFO: We are focused on improving operating leverage by managing headcount, benchmarking expenses, and optimizing procurement and real estate. We aim to grow our fixed OpEx at a lower rate than our top-line growth, which will help us maintain healthy EBITDA margins.

Q: Can you provide more details on the connected trip bookings and their impact on customer acquisition and lifetime value?

A: Glenn D. Fogel, President, CEO & Director: Connected trip bookings are up 45% year over year and represent a high single-digit percentage of total transactions. Customers who book multiple services have higher repeat rates and tend to book directly. This enhances customer lifetime value and supports our long-term growth strategy.

Q: How do you differentiate your loyalty program from competitors, and what impact does it have on repeat bookings?

A: Glenn D. Fogel, President, CEO & Director: Our Genius loyalty program is unique because it offers benefits primarily provided by our partners. This drives incremental demand for our partners and higher repeat bookings for us. Genius members book more frequently and directly, which enhances customer loyalty and lifetime value.

Q: What are your thoughts on the advertising revenue opportunity, and how do you plan to expand it?

A: David I. Goulden, Executive VP & CFO: Advertising revenue is currently a small part of our business, mainly from KAYAK and OpenTable. We see opportunities to grow this revenue, particularly through our apps. However, we need to balance this with the user experience to avoid overwhelming travelers with ads.

Q: How do you view the US market, and what are your plans for alternative accommodations in this region?

A: Glenn D. Fogel, President, CEO & Director: The US market presents a significant opportunity for us. We are not yet at supply parity with competitors, but we are focused on improving our offering. We aim to provide a comprehensive selection of accommodations to meet the needs of US travelers and grow our market share.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the recent tech issues on airlines and how it affects your outlook?

A: Glenn D. Fogel, President, CEO & Director: The recent tech issues have caused significant disruptions, but they have not materially impacted our business. We hope that such events will be minimized in the future through better testing and backup systems. Our focus remains on providing a seamless experience for travelers.

