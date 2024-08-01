Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO, Financial) reported a solid quarter with revenue in line with expectations and margins ahead of expectations due to favorable product mix, productivity gains, and good cost management.

The company made progress in establishing a new leadership team and is actively searching for a new Chief Operating Officer.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) continued its corporate transformation efforts, particularly in supply chain and core process improvements, contributing to margin expansion.

The company successfully executed share repurchases, buying back $100 million worth of stock during Q2 and an additional $96 million in July, with the Board authorizing an additional $500 million for future repurchases.

The Clinical Diagnostics business showed steady growth, with solid gains both sequentially and year-over-year, driven by increased demand for quality controls and blood typing products.

Negative Points

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) revised its full-year 2024 financial outlook due to a more modest pace of market recovery than originally predicted, particularly in the biotech and biopharma sectors.

Life Science Group sales declined double digits year-over-year, reflecting ongoing low demand in biotech and biopharma, especially in China.

Process chromatography resins posted a year-over-year decline due to ongoing destocking trends across the industry.

The company experienced a decline in instrument sales, primarily reflecting constrained biopharma spending, while consumable and reagent sales remained flat.

The Droplet Digital PCR franchise was soft in Q2 against a tough prior year comparison, with revenue for DD PCR declining mid-single digits excluding one-time impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you expand on the margin performance in Q2 and the expectations for the second half of the year?

A: Norman Schwartz, CEO: The strong Q2 margin performance was driven by favorable product mix and sustained improvements from cost initiatives and efficiency improvements, including logistics costs. We expect these improvements to continue into the second half of the year, although we anticipate more under-absorption in our factories, leading to a more conservative margin outlook for the second half.

Q: What is driving the decline in the Life Science segment, particularly in process chromatography?

A: Norman Schwartz, CEO: The decline is primarily due to ongoing destocking by a small number of large customers. While we have seen some improvement in early-phase projects, these are not yet material revenue contributors. We expect a recovery in process chromatography in 2025.

Q: Are there any significant competitive shifts or demand changes in the digital PCR market?

A: Norman Schwartz, CEO: We have not seen any major competitive shifts. Our consumables have held up well, and we saw sequential improvement quarter-to-quarter. We maintain strong win rates in our focused segments and expect second-half strength in digital PCR over the first half.

Q: How do you view the current operating environment and the assumptions behind your guidance?

A: Roop Lakkaraju, CFO: We believe we have framed the operating environment appropriately. We are cautious about the magnitude and timing of recovery in the Life Science markets, particularly in China. We are also mindful of potential variability in product mix and under-absorption in our factories.

Q: Can you provide more details on the go-to-market strategy for the new single-cell product?

A: Andrew Last, COO: Our strategy focuses on establishing product performance and credibility with key core labs and centers. We do not anticipate material revenue contribution this year but are building towards next year. The product offers equal performance to market-leading solutions with better value and workflow.

Q: Why not pursue a larger share buyback given your strong cash position?

A: Roop Lakkaraju, CFO: We have been opportunistic with our buybacks, repurchasing $200 million worth of shares recently. The additional $500 million authorization is a strong message from the Board. We balance this with potential M&A opportunities, ensuring valuations are appropriate and align with our product roadmap and strategy.

Q: What are your latest thoughts on the Sartorius stake and potential monetization?

A: Norman Schwartz, CEO: We still view the Sartorius stake as a monetizable asset. The recent changes in Sartorius' leadership do not impact our overall view. The investment has performed well, providing us with a valuable asset.

Q: How do you plan to address the high inventory levels and improve cash flow?

A: Andrew Last, COO: We have focused initiatives to reduce inventory levels, including better alignment of sales and operations. While some inventory build-up was strategic to ensure supply continuity, we aim to improve inventory turns, which will drive stronger operating and free cash flow.

