Block Inc (SQ) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Gross Profit and Cash App Performance

Block Inc (SQ) reports a 20% increase in gross profit and announces a $3 billion share repurchase program.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Gross Profit: $2.23 billion, up 20% year over year.
  • Square Gross Profit: $923 million, up 15% year over year.
  • Cash App Gross Profit: $1.3 billion, up 23% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $759 million, nearly doubling year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $399.9 million, up 16 times year over year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $1.43 billion for the 12 months ending in June, more than double the prior 12 months.
  • Full Year 2024 Gross Profit Guidance: At least $8.89 billion, 18% growth year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income Margin Guidance for 2024: At least $1.44 billion, 16% margins on gross profit.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Incremental $3 billion share repurchase program announced.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Block Inc (SQ, Financial) reported a strong gross profit of $2.23 billion, a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • Cash App's gross profit was $1.3 billion, up 23% year-over-year, showing robust growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled year-over-year to $759 million, indicating improved efficiency and profitability.
  • The company raised its full-year 2024 guidance for both gross profit and profitability, reflecting strong performance and positive outlook.
  • Block Inc (SQ) announced a new $3 billion share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Negative Points

  • Square's gross profit growth was only 15% year-over-year, which is lower compared to Cash App's growth.
  • The company noted a continued moderation in U.S. same-store sales growth, reflecting broader macroeconomic challenges.
  • Despite strong performance, the company acknowledged a dynamic and uncertain consumer discretionary spending environment.
  • The transition to a functional organizational structure may pose risks and require careful management to avoid disruption.
  • The company faces competitive pressures, particularly in the direct deposit space, where a competitor has a higher number of direct depositors.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What inspired the shift to a functional structure, and what outcomes should we expect from this change?
A: Jack Dorsey, CEO: The shift aims to improve technology, design, and product development, allowing us to move faster and more efficiently. This structure enhances collaboration and focuses on better technology and design. We expect minimal disruption as the change primarily affects reporting structures, not our goals or product assignments.

Q: Can you expand on the second half GPV expectations and the initiatives supporting growth?
A: Amrita Ahuja, CFO: We expect stability in GPV growth in the second half, driven by consistent trends in customer acquisition and churn. Despite a dynamic macro backdrop, we focus on improving gross profit growth through partnerships, marketing, and product launches. Our strategic investments in vertical point of sale and international markets show strong product-market fit.

Q: What is the potential impact of the new distribution partnerships, particularly in the restaurant space?
A: Jack Dorsey, CEO: We've made significant progress with partnerships, especially in food and beverage, signing with US Foods, which covers 40% of U.S. restaurants. We have a strong pipeline of vertical and horizontal partners, and we're exploring third-party sales internationally. These partnerships are crucial for expanding our market reach.

Q: How do you plan to increase direct deposit adoption within Cash App?
A: Jack Dorsey, CEO: We focus on packaging, marketing, and product enhancements. Incentives like free overdraft coverage and early paycheck access are key. We're also investing in marketing and improving product features like spending insights and integrating buy now, pay later options. These efforts aim to make Cash App the primary financial tool for users.

Q: Which new products and go-to-market initiatives are best positioned to drive GPV growth in 2025?
A: Jack Dorsey, CEO: Key initiatives include improving our platform's reliability, simplifying onboarding, and launching a single app for all Square services. Centralizing sales and enhancing our product offerings will help us compete more effectively. These changes are expected to compound and drive significant growth.

Q: What is the significance of the orders migration and replatforming project?
A: Jack Dorsey, CEO: The orders migration provides a more flexible and reliable platform, unlocking features that bring us to parity and beyond with competitors. It enhances development velocity and product quality, allowing us to serve a wider range of sellers more effectively. This project is crucial for our long-term growth.

Q: Can you discuss the capital intensity of Cash App and Square and the impact on share repurchase programs?
A: Amrita Ahuja, CFO: We expect improved margins and free cash flow generation as we progress towards our Rule of 40 target. Our capital allocation supports organic growth, lending originations, and returning excess capital to shareholders. The $3 billion share repurchase authorization reflects our commitment to returning capital as profitability improves.

Q: What are the drivers behind the growth of Cash App Pay, and what can we expect in the coming months?
A: Jack Dorsey, CEO: Cash App Pay's growth is driven by our sales team's efforts and strong merchant partnerships. Customer pay actives have significantly increased, and we continue to sign large merchants. The formula of competitive pricing and high engagement is working, and we expect continued growth.

Q: How do you view the pricing opportunities within the Square seller ecosystem?
A: Jack Dorsey, CEO: We see significant opportunities to simplify and improve our pricing strategy. We're reviewing our pricing models and exploring better packaging and bundling of products. Our goal is to offer competitive pricing while enhancing product quality and features, ultimately driving greater value for our customers.

Q: Can you elaborate on the enhancements made to promote a healthier Cash App ecosystem and the strategic pullback in marketing spend?
A: Amrita Ahuja, CFO: We ended the quarter with 57 million monthly actives, growing 5% year over year. Enhancements include changes to the onboarding flow and better understanding of customers, enabling access to more products and higher limits. We've been disciplined in marketing spend but plan to ramp up in the second half to drive further growth.

