Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial) reported a 24% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $284 million in Q2 2024.

International revenue grew by 31% year-over-year, demonstrating strong global expansion.

The company achieved a non-GAAP operating income of $50 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%.

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) hosted its Annual Innovation Summit with over 4,000 construction professionals attending, showcasing new platform and feature enhancements.

The company continues to add new customers, including significant deals with large general contractors and diverse sectors such as industrial gas and data centers.

Negative Points

The demand environment remains tough, impacting customer expansion and retention metrics.

The company anticipates near-term disruption to bookings due to the go-to-market transition, affecting fiscal 2025 revenue growth.

Q2 results included a $4 million revenue benefit from implementation deliverables, which is not expected to recur in the second half of the year.

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) is facing challenges in expanding existing customer accounts, impacting overall retention rates.

The transition to a new go-to-market model will involve changes in roles, responsibilities, and reporting lines, potentially causing short-term operational disruptions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why did Procore decide to reorganize its go-to-market strategy now, and what is the expected timeline for this transition?

A: Craig Courtemanche, Founder, CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board: The decision to reorganize was driven by the need to mature our operating model to support our next phase of growth. With the current macroeconomic environment, we felt it was the right time to accelerate this transition. We expect the changes to start showing benefits as the macro environment improves.

Q: Can you elaborate on the FedRAMP opportunity and its potential impact on Procore?

A: Craig Courtemanche: Achieving FedRAMP authorization will allow us to capture more project volume from existing and new customers working on federal projects. This has been a long-term goal, and we are excited about the opportunities it will unlock.

Q: How do you envision the mix of business from the channel versus direct sales in the future?

A: Craig Courtemanche: We see a significant opportunity in building out our channel both in the US and globally. Larry Stack brings extensive experience in this area, and we expect it to be a major contributor to our growth over time.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the go-to-market transition on Procore's financial performance?

A: Howard Fu, CFO: We anticipate near-term disruption to bookings, which will affect our revenue growth for this year and next. However, we believe these changes will enable more durable long-term growth and improve our go-to-market efficiency.

Q: How is Procore addressing the working capital problem in the construction industry?

A: Howard Fu: We wound down our materials financing business last year but continue to explore different options to address the working capital problem in the industry.

Q: What signs of stability are you seeing in customer renewals?

A: Howard Fu: We are seeing stability in our churn performance, similar to Q1. However, we are facing challenges in customer expansion, which has impacted our retention metrics.

Q: How do you plan to leverage the Procore Construction Network in the future?

A: Craig Courtemanche: The network helps drive engagement and adoption of our platform. The more entities engaged, the more opportunities we have to provide valuable services, driving further adoption and growth.

Q: How will the new GM model impact Procore's customer relationships?

A: Craig Courtemanche: The GM model will allow us to be more customer-centric and responsive to local market needs. This will help us build stronger, more strategic relationships with our customers.

Q: What are the expected timelines for the go-to-market changes to take full effect?

A: Howard Fu: We aim to have the changes in place by the beginning of the fiscal year, but the full transition and realization of benefits will likely extend into next year.

Q: How is Procore addressing the challenges in the construction macro environment?

A: Craig Courtemanche: We are closely monitoring macroeconomic data and customer feedback. While the industry faces headwinds, we believe that improving economic conditions and addressing labor shortages will help drive growth.

