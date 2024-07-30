Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Second quarter revenue improved by 6.8% to approximately $348 million.

Gross margin increased to 35.2%, showing improvement both year-over-year and sequentially.

Customer satisfaction scores remained above 90% in the second quarter.

Strong leadership team and strategic investments in customer experience, marketing, and sales functions.

Healthy balance sheet with $38.8 million in cash and no debt.

Negative Points

Cautious customer purchasing behavior and mixed revenue performance on a monthly basis.

Soft demand environment reflected in industry forecasts and the PMI index.

Selling, distribution, and administrative spending increased to $96.1 million, up 190 basis points from last year.

Ocean freight costs remain elevated and have accelerated in recent months.

Revenue growth impacted by modest pricing headwinds and fluctuating customer demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You mentioned the end markets are a bit weak here. Are there certain customers, products, or end markets that stand out as being particularly weak?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) Our managed customers and enterprise larger customers performed best this quarter. We saw softer business in small and medium-sized businesses and the e-commerce channel. Seasonal products like outer furniture, cooling, and HVAC performed well, but overall, customer buying decisions were mixed.

Q: What about the outlook for the second half? Are you seeing any signs that trends might get better, or is it still pretty uncertain?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) There's still a fair amount of uncertainty. Our organic growth included fluctuations with some weeks and months up and down. We're focusing on what we can control and positioning ourselves well for when customer buying decisions are made.

Q: SG&A was above our model and outgrew revenues by quite a bit. Are you thinking about controlling costs in the second half, given the uncertain revenue outlook?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) While we expect SG&A to moderate from Q2 levels, it will still be up year-over-year. We plan to continue investing in key areas like sales and marketing to position the company and our customers well.

Q: Can you give more color on the monthly trends during the quarter?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) We saw fluctuations throughout the period with some weeks up and some down. This trend continued into early July, where we saw some fluctuations down. We're focusing on positioning ourselves well despite these fluctuations.

Q: The gross margin was up nicely versus a year ago. What drove that, and how sustainable are those improvements?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) The improvement was due to pricing initiatives and a focus on private brand goods. While ocean freight costs are rising, we are confident in our ability to manage gross margins. There were no one-time items in the gross margin improvement.

Q: Can you speak to the gross margin improvement at Indoff and the introduction of private label products?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) We saw improvements in gross margin at both Indoff and the core Global Industrial business. The introduction of our private brand products to Indoff's sales partners is ongoing and showing positive results. We are confident this will grow over time.

Q: How did the managed sales channels perform, and what impact did pricing have on revenue growth?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) Managed sales channels led our performance, with strong growth in our enterprise business. Revenue benefited from volume improvement, though growth rates were impacted by modest pricing headwinds. We are optimistic that pricing will move towards neutral in the second half of 2024.

Q: What are your expectations for capital expenditures in 2024?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) We expect 2024 capital expenditures to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million, primarily for maintenance-related investments in equipment within our distribution network.

Q: Can you provide an update on the CEO transition?

A: (Richard Leeds, Executive Chairman) Our nationwide CEO search is underway, and I will take on the role of Interim CEO. We have a strong senior management team, and I look forward to supporting their efforts as we continue to execute our strategy.

Q: How is the company positioned financially?

A: (Thomas Clark, CFO) We have a strong and liquid balance sheet with a current ratio of 1.9 to 1. As of June 30, we had $38.8 million in cash, no debt, and approximately $120.6 million of excess availability under our credit facility. We continue to fund our quarterly dividend and evaluate strategic opportunities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.