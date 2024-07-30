Release Date: July 30, 2024

Positive Points

Total revenue for Q2 2024 was $233 million, up 10% year over year and ahead of guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $96 million, up 18% year over year, with a margin of 41%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) added over 600 new repair facilities in 2024, crossing the milestone of 30,000 repair facilities on the platform.

The company has a strong customer retention rate with a 99% gross dollar retention (GDR) and an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 83.

Significant investments in AI and innovation, with over $1 billion invested in R&D over the past decade, including $150 million in 2023.

Negative Points

Emerging solutions are taking longer than anticipated to convert pilots into revenue, contributing only 1 point to revenue growth in 2024 instead of the expected 2 points.

The duration of pilot conversion for new solutions has been slower than expected, impacting in-year revenue.

Free cash flow in Q2 2024 was $36 million, down from $55 million in the prior-year period.

The company had to adjust its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $941 million to $945 million, down from the previous range of $944 million to $950 million.

There were disruptions caused by the need to disconnect from a provider due to an incident, impacting parts ordering and some repair facilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the decisioning elongation and its impact on the long-term business outlook?

A: Brian Herb (CFO) explained that while the near-term implications are present, the medium- to long-term outlook remains strong. Githesh Ramamurthy (CEO) added that the ROI and impact of the solutions are substantial, leading to more focus on change management by customers, which is taking longer.

Q: How should we think about the potential product roadmap and whitespace for innovation?

A: Githesh Ramamurthy (CEO) highlighted that the company has been increasing the velocity and delivery of new solutions, leveraging core AI capabilities built over a decade. The total addressable market (TAM) for these new solutions is around $2 billion, indicating significant expansion opportunities.

Q: How are your big clients impacted by the CrowdStrike outage, and could this trigger broader issues?

A: Githesh Ramamurthy (CEO) clarified that CCC does not use CrowdStrike, and there was minimal to no impact on their insurance customers. The company immediately disconnected from the affected provider, causing some disruption in parts ordering but not significantly affecting the overall business.

Q: Should we assume a lower end of the long-term target range for emerging solutions due to longer pilot-to-conversion timelines?

A: Brian Herb (CFO) stated that while the second-half guide has been adjusted, the company expects more material contributions from emerging solutions in 2025. They remain confident in the long-term growth targets.

Q: Can you provide more details on the customer processing 20% of claims using AI solutions and the ROI they are seeing?

A: Githesh Ramamurthy (CEO) explained that the customer started implementing AI solutions in late 2021 and expanded gradually. They are now tracking towards 20% on a run-rate basis, seeing significant improvements in consistency and complexity handling, leading to substantial ROI.

Q: Are there any specific emerging solutions seeing more scrutiny, and how does this impact the overall adoption?

A: Githesh Ramamurthy (CEO) used subrogation as an example, highlighting significant improvements in cycle time and accuracy. Customers are excited about the results but require more change management to fully capture the opportunities, leading to longer adoption timelines.

Q: Are there any changes in sales cycles or market environment for legacy solutions?

A: Brian Herb (CFO) confirmed that the only change impacting the second-half guide is the adjustment for emerging solutions. The established solutions continue to perform well, with strong pipeline and momentum.

Q: Can you discuss the stock compensation as a percentage of revenue and its normalization?

A: Brian Herb (CFO) noted that stock compensation was 17% in Q2, down slightly from Q1. The percentage is expected to normalize to 12-14% next year after the impact of a TSR modification runs out.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new Build Sheets product and its potential impact?

A: Githesh Ramamurthy (CEO) explained that Build Sheets cover a wide range of brands and go back many years. The early receptivity has been substantial, and the product simplifies estimates and parts ordering, adding to the trajectory of CCC ONE solutions.

Q: How do you see the adoption curve for Intelligent Reinspection playing out?

A: Githesh Ramamurthy (CEO) stated that Intelligent Reinspection speeds up the review process for collision repairs, integrating seamlessly with existing workflows. Early feedback from customers has been very positive, indicating strong potential for adoption.

