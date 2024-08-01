Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial) reported a 15% increase in recurring revenue and a 16% increase in total revenue for Q4.

The company ended fiscal '24 with 39,050 clients, an 8% increase from the previous year.

Average recurring revenue per client increased by approximately 8%, driven by higher product attach rates.

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) launched several new premium offerings and feature enhancements, including AI-driven personalized learning plans and a next-gen mobile app.

The company achieved a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal '24, reflecting a 35% increase on a dollar basis from fiscal '23.

Negative Points

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) expects to become a full cash taxpayer in fiscal '25, which will create a free cash flow margin headwind.

The company anticipates four 25 basis point rate cuts during fiscal '25, which may impact interest income on funds held for clients.

Growth rates have decelerated across the industry, and the company acknowledges the impact of the law of large numbers.

The macroeconomic environment has led to longer decision cycles, particularly for larger clients.

Despite strong performance, the company faces challenges in maintaining high growth rates while balancing profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given your experience, can you help frame up what's going on in the market? Is the growth deceleration purely cyclical, or are there secular issues at play?

A: Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO: We remain excited about the size of the opportunity. We have a small penetration rate in terms of the available TAM. The law of large numbers and economic headwinds have impacted growth. We still see ourselves as a growth company focused on a $2 billion target while balancing profitability.

Q: Can you talk about why you felt this is the right time to step back from the co-CEO role?

A: Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO: Internally, it feels natural. Toby has been co-CEO for over 2 years, and I have been gradually transitioning different functions to him. I will still be involved in product initiatives and corporate strategy, focusing on what I do best.

Q: How do we think about breaking down the guidance for the year between ARPU growth and net new customer adds?

A: Toby Williams, President and Co-CEO: We had a balanced performance last year, driven by strong go-to-market execution, new product launches, and operational excellence. We expect a similar balanced approach in fiscal '25, focusing on driving productivity and efficiency.

Q: How do we think about your investments in sales capacity going forward?

A: Toby Williams, President and Co-CEO: We maintain flexibility in fiscal '25. We are rightsized for the opportunity with an 8% increase in sales reps. We feel good about our go-to-market motion and have the flexibility to adjust based on macro conditions.

Q: Can you discuss the size and impact of your back-to-base sales group?

A: Toby Williams, President and Co-CEO: Our back-to-base motion started in earnest post-ACA. We've invested in this team more each year, focusing on driving incremental product attachment and revenue growth. It's still smaller relative to new business focus but remains a strategic investment.

Q: What drove the Q4 beat in recurring revenue?

A: Ryan Glenn, CFO: The beat came from strong sales activity, high retention, and slightly better-than-expected workforce levels. It was a combination of these factors that led to a better-than-expected fourth quarter.

Q: What signals are you seeing downmarket and in the traditional mid-market?

A: Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO: We are happy with activity levels in our core market (under 500 employees). We are well-staffed and seeing good top-of-funnel activity. Sales performance contributed to our Q4 beat, and we feel good about our momentum.

Q: How do you think about long-term margin targets if interest rates move aggressively?

A: Ryan Glenn, CFO: We increased our margin targets last year and have made significant progress. We expect to drive leverage ex-float and continue expanding free cash flow margins despite potential headwinds from interest rate cuts.

Q: Has anything changed from a competitive environment perspective impacting the guidance?

A: Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO: The competitive environment remains the same. The law of large numbers affects us and our competitors. We still see a significant opportunity to grow and execute on our $2 billion target.

Q: How do you think about selling into different personas within organizations with new solutions like headcount planning?

A: Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO: Headcount planning ties naturally to HR and CFOs, who are already involved in our sales. We leverage our employee data to offer more value and push the boundaries of traditional HCM.

