LyondellBasell Industries NV Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.82 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $10.56 Billion Misses Expectations

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights and Financial Achievements

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $924 million, a significant increase from $473 million in the previous quarter and $715 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $2.82 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.48 per share.
  • Revenue: $10,558 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $10,806.24 million.
  • EBITDA: $1.6 billion, up from $1.047 billion in the previous quarter and $1.383 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash from Operating Activities: $1.3 billion, reflecting strong cash conversion and operational efficiency.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $513 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, including a 7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share.
  • Strategic Actions: Completed divestment of the Ethylene Oxide and Derivatives business and acquired a 35% share in the NATPET joint venture in Saudi Arabia.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. LyondellBasell, a leading petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

1819325138508869632.png

Company Overview

LyondellBasell is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are integral to various consumer and industrial products, with over half of its production stemming from North American operations.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, LyondellBasell reported a net income of $924 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $2.48 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $10,558 million, also surpassing the estimated $10,306.24 million. These results reflect increased production and improving seasonal demand, particularly in North America where olefins and polyolefins volumes rose.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges such as lower refining margins due to decreased crack spreads. Additionally, the strategic review of European assets indicates ongoing efforts to enhance profitability and competitive advantage in the region.

Financial Achievements

LyondellBasell's financial performance in Q2 2024 was marked by several key achievements:

  • EBITDA of $1.6 billion, or $1.4 billion excluding identified items.
  • Cash from operating activities amounted to $1.3 billion.
  • Increased quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.34 per share.
  • Returned $513 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

These achievements underscore the company's commitment to a balanced and disciplined capital allocation strategy, which is crucial for sustaining growth and shareholder value in the chemicals industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Sales and other operating revenues $10,558 million $9,925 million $10,306 million
Net income $924 million $473 million $715 million
Diluted earnings per share $2.82 $1.44 $2.18
EBITDA $1,644 million $1,047 million $1,383 million

These metrics highlight the company's strong financial health and operational efficiency, which are critical for maintaining its leadership position in the petrochemical industry.

Commentary and Strategic Actions

"Increased production from LYB's assets, higher integrated margins and rising seasonal demand drove sequential improvements in second quarter profitability. Underlying business results increased by nearly 30 percent over the first quarter. We continue to make significant strides on our ambitions to grow and upgrade our core businesses as part of our three-pillar strategy to unlock value," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell chief executive officer.

During the quarter, LyondellBasell completed the divestment of its Ethylene Oxide and Derivatives (EO&D) business and acquired a 35% share in the NATPET integrated polypropylene joint venture in Saudi Arabia. These strategic actions are aimed at enhancing the company's core business and positioning it for future growth.

Analysis and Outlook

LyondellBasell's strong Q2 performance, driven by increased production and favorable market conditions, positions the company well for continued growth. The strategic divestments and acquisitions indicate a focused approach to optimizing its asset portfolio and enhancing profitability. However, challenges such as fluctuating refining margins and the strategic review of European assets will require careful management.

Overall, LyondellBasell's robust financial health and strategic initiatives underscore its potential for sustained growth and value creation in the petrochemical industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LyondellBasell Industries NV for further details.

