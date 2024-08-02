Interface Inc (TILE) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.38 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $346.6 Million

Company Reports 5.2% Increase in Net Sales and Raises Full Year Guidance

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $346.6 million, up 5.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $340.28 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased to 35.4%, up 145 basis points year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.38, compared to $0.27 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $22.6 million, up from $15.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating Income: $38.2 million, an increase from $28.9 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $50.5 million, compared to $39.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and Debt: Cash on hand of $94.2 million and total debt of $387.6 million at the end of the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Interface Inc (TILE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Interface Inc, a global leader in the design, production, and sale of carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tiles, and rubber flooring, primarily serves corporate and noncorporate office markets, including government, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retail sectors.

Performance Highlights

Interface Inc (TILE, Financial) reported net sales of $346.6 million for Q2 2024, marking a 5.2% year-over-year increase, and surpassing the analyst estimate of $340.28 million. The company's gross profit margin rose to 35.4%, up 145 basis points from the previous year. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $0.38, while adjusted EPS stood at $0.40, both exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.30.

1819325167797694464.png

Key Financial Achievements

Interface Inc (TILE, Financial) demonstrated significant financial achievements in Q2 2024:

  • Net sales increased by 5.2% year-over-year to $346.6 million.
  • Gross profit margin improved to 35.4%, up from 33.9% in the prior year period.
  • Operating income rose to $38.2 million, compared to $28.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net income reached $22.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, up from $15.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $50.5 million from $39.8 million in the previous year.

Segment Performance

The company's performance across its geographical segments was notable:

Segment Q2 2024 Net Sales Q2 2024 Orders Q2 2024 Operating Income
AMS $215.0 million Up 15.3% $26.8 million
EAAA $131.6 million Down 1.3% $11.3 million

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Interface Inc (TILE, Financial) reported a gross profit of $122.6 million for Q2 2024, up from $111.8 million in the prior year period. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $84.5 million, representing 24.4% of net sales, compared to $85.5 million, or 25.9% of net sales, in Q2 2023. The company also reported a reduction in total debt to $387.6 million from $417.2 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.

Commentary from Management

"Our growth and profitability expansion in the second quarter demonstrates the successful execution of our One Interface strategy. Growth in the quarter was primarily driven by continued strength from our Americas business as net sales increased 7% and orders were up 15% on a currency neutral basis," commented Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface.
"We continue to drive margin expansion through increased volume and higher selling prices while benefiting from overall input cost deflation, which expanded gross profit margin in the second quarter," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface.

Analysis and Outlook

Interface Inc (TILE, Financial)'s strong Q2 2024 performance underscores the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies. The company's ability to increase net sales and improve profit margins amidst a challenging economic environment is commendable. The raised full-year guidance reflects confidence in sustained growth and profitability.

For the third quarter of 2024, Interface Inc (TILE, Financial) anticipates net sales between $330 million and $340 million, with an adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 36.0%. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company projects net sales of $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion, maintaining an adjusted gross profit margin of around 36.0%.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full earnings report and additional details through the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Interface Inc for further details.

