AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.43 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $453 Million

Sales and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Performance

27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $453 million, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $426.80 million.
  • Net Income: $38.9 million, an increase of $6.2 million compared to the prior year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.43, exceeding analyst estimates of $1.11.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $50.2 million, up 43% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $16.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $78.1 million, up $12.4 million or 19% year-over-year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $33.5 million, an increase of $14.2 million compared to the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, AdvanSix Inc (ASIX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a notable performance that exceeded analyst estimates. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43, surpassing the estimated $1.11, and revenue of $453 million, exceeding the forecasted $426.80 million.

1819325457913507840.png

Company Overview

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin, and fertilizers. Nylon 6 is a synthetic material used in various end-products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets, and food and industrial packaging. The company also produces caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and other chemical intermediates. While AdvanSix operates primarily in the United States, it is expanding its business internationally.

Performance Highlights

AdvanSix Inc (ASIX, Financial) reported a 6% increase in sales compared to the previous year, driven by a 5% rise in volume and a 1% favorable net pricing. The company achieved a net income of $38.9 million, up $6.2 million from the prior year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $78.1 million, marking a $12.4 million increase. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 180 basis points to 17.2%.

“Our strong second quarter results, featuring top and bottom line growth as well as year-over-year cash flow improvement, reflect our collective organization's execution and the advantages of our business model and diverse product portfolio,” said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix.

Financial Achievements

AdvanSix Inc (ASIX, Financial) demonstrated significant financial achievements in Q2 2024:

  • Sales increased by 6% to $453 million, driven by higher domestic nylon sales volume and robust ammonium sulfate demand.
  • Net income rose to $38.9 million, a $6.2 million increase from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $78.1 million, up $12.4 million year-over-year.
  • Cash flow from operations surged by 43% to $50.2 million.
  • Capital expenditures increased to $33.5 million, reflecting planned maintenance and enterprise programs.
  • Free cash flow improved to $16.7 million, a $1.0 million increase.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Key details from the income statement and balance sheet include:

Metric 2Q 2024 2Q 2023
Sales $453,479 $427,940
Net Income $38,927 $32,728
Diluted EPS $1.43 $1.16
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.55 $1.25
Adjusted EBITDA $78,141 $65,785
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.2% 15.4%
Cash Flow from Operations $50,200 $35,004
Free Cash Flow $16,705 $15,713

Analysis and Outlook

AdvanSix Inc (ASIX, Financial)'s robust performance in Q2 2024 underscores the strength of its diversified portfolio and integrated value chain. The company's ability to achieve higher sales volumes and favorable pricing, particularly in nylon and ammonium sulfate, highlights its competitive positioning in the market. The significant increase in cash flow from operations and free cash flow further strengthens its financial stability and capacity for future investments.

Looking ahead, AdvanSix anticipates higher ammonium sulfate pricing in Q3 2024, reflecting robust demand. The company also expects balanced to tight global acetone supply and demand conditions and modest improvements in North American nylon industry spreads. Continued investments in growth and cost-saving programs, along with disciplined capital deployment, are expected to drive future earnings and cash flow performance.

For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AdvanSix Inc for further details.

