Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats at $1.48 Billion, EPS Misses at -$0.49

Strong Fiber Broadband Demand Drives Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,480 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,449.83 million.
  • Net Income (Loss): Reported a net loss of $123 million, compared to a net loss of $2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.49, compared to $0.00 in the previous quarter and -$0.01 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved fourth consecutive quarter of growth, driven by a 21% year-over-year increase in fiber broadband revenue.
  • Capital Expenditures: $626 million, down from $1,057 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Liquidity: Total liquidity of $2.3 billion, including $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments.
  • Customer Metrics: Broadband customers increased to 3.01 million, with net additions of 36,000 in the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Frontier Communications Parent Inc offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. It offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

1819335279463526400.png

Performance and Challenges

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial) reported a revenue of $1,480 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1,449.83 million. However, the company posted an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.49, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.22. The company continues to face challenges in managing its operating expenses and interest costs, which have impacted its profitability.

Financial Achievements

Despite the EPS miss, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial) achieved significant milestones in its fiber broadband segment. The company reported a 21% year-over-year increase in fiber broadband revenue, driven by growth in both customers and average revenue per user (ARPU). This growth has resulted in expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA growth.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1,480 million $1,462 million $1,449 million
Operating Income $91 million $90 million $115 million
Net Income (Loss) -$123 million $1 million -$2 million
EPS -$0.49 $0.00 -$0.01

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial) had total liquidity of $2.3 billion, including $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company reported a net leverage ratio of approximately 4.6x. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $626 million, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in its fiber network expansion.

Commentary

"We continued to see strong demand for our high-speed, reliable fiber internet which drove record fiber broadband net additions in the second quarter. As a result, we delivered our second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and our fourth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA growth," said Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier.

Analysis

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's strong position in the fiber broadband market. The significant year-over-year revenue growth in this segment underscores the increasing demand for high-speed internet services. However, the company's ongoing challenges with operating expenses and interest costs continue to impact its bottom line. The focus on expanding its fiber network and improving customer satisfaction, as evidenced by a high Net Promoter Score (NPS), positions Frontier well for future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Frontier Communications Parent Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.