Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of ($0.29) Beats Estimates, Revenue of $71.0M Exceeds Expectations

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, EPS Shows Improvement

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $71.0 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $69.07 million.
  • Core Revenue: Grew 5% year-over-year to $70.2 million.
  • GAAP Loss: $8.7 million, or ($0.29) per share.
  • Cash from Operations: $4.3 million.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: $837.9 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $727,000.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The company is engaged in laboratory services and therapeutic development, with the majority of its revenue generated in the United States.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Fulgent Genetics Inc reported total revenue of $71.0 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $69.07 million. Core Revenue, which excludes COVID-19 testing products and services, grew 5% year-over-year to $70.2 million. Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a GAAP loss of $8.7 million, or ($0.29) per share, which is better than the estimated loss of ($0.53) per share. Non-GAAP income stood at $4.7 million, or $0.15 per share.

1819335651221467136.png

Performance and Challenges

The company's laboratory services continue to be a strong revenue driver, particularly in Precision Diagnostics. However, the therapeutic development segment is still in its early stages, with ongoing trials and preclinical studies. The GAAP loss reflects the high operating expenses associated with research and development, selling and marketing, and general administrative costs.

Financial Achievements

Fulgent Genetics Inc's financial achievements include a significant cash position, with $837.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments in marketable securities as of June 30, 2024. This strong liquidity provides the company with the flexibility to execute its strategic initiatives.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $71.0 million $67.9 million
GAAP Net Loss ($8.7 million) ($11.2 million)
Non-GAAP Income $4.7 million ($2.4 million)
Adjusted EBITDA ($727,000) ($2.7 million)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Fulgent Genetics Inc reported total assets of $1.23 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $65.1 million and investments in marketable securities of $772.8 million. The company generated $4.3 million in cash from operations during the quarter.

Outlook and Future Guidance

For the full year 2024, Fulgent Genetics Inc reiterated its core revenue guidance of approximately $280 million. The company also improved its GAAP loss guidance from approximately ($2.25) per share to approximately ($1.95) per share and its non-GAAP loss guidance from approximately ($1.05) per share to approximately ($0.30) per share.

Ming Hsieh, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Laboratory Services continue to be a source of strength for Fulgent, fueling our initiatives and business model, with momentum in Precision Diagnostics. In Therapeutics Development, we are off to a good start with initial enrollment of our Phase 2 trial of FID-007 in Head and Neck Cancer, and we continue to move our next candidate, FID-022, through preclinical studies toward an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the end of 2024.”
Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We continue to be on track with the operational objectives we set at the beginning of 2024, remaining in an enviable cash position with flexibility to execute.”

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fulgent Genetics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.