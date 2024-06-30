Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.33 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $514 Million

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $514 million, missed estimates of $514.51 million, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.33, fell short of analyst estimates of $1.91, down 15% from the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $139.7 million, a decrease of 16% compared to $167.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income: $210.1 million, a decline of 14% from $244.8 million in the prior year period.
  • EBITDA: $242.3 million, down 18% from $294.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Share Repurchases: $90 million worth of shares repurchased during the quarter, totaling $180 million for the first half of the year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $614.6 million as of June 30, 2024, with total debt amounting to $1,440.1 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, reported record net revenue of $514 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $514.51 million. However, the diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 fell short of the estimated $1.91.

1819340197612122112.png

Company Overview

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions across multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets. The company operates in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, providing a trusted and inclusive global marketplace.

Performance and Challenges

Despite achieving record net revenue, Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) faced challenges in the second quarter. The company's diluted EPS of $1.33 was below the analyst estimate of $1.91, reflecting a 15% decrease from the same period in 2023. Operating income also declined by 14% year-over-year to $210.1 million, while net income allocated to common stockholders fell by 16% to $139.7 million.

Financial Achievements

Adjusted diluted EPS rose by 21% year-over-year to $2.15, and adjusted EBITDA margins improved to 67% for the first half of 2024. The company also returned nearly $300 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. These achievements underscore the durability of Cboe's business model and its effective expense management strategies.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues Less Cost of Revenues $513.8 million $467.1 million 10%
Total Operating Expenses $303.7 million $222.3 million 37%
Operating Income $210.1 million $244.8 million -14%
Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders $139.7 million $167.0 million -16%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.33 $1.57 -15%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.15 $1.78 21%

Segment Performance

Each business segment of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) showed positive trends:

  • Options: Revenue increased by 8% to $306.7 million.
  • North American Equities: Revenue grew by 8% to $98.3 million.
  • Europe and Asia Pacific: Revenue surged by 15% to $54.3 million.
  • Futures: Revenue rose by 19% to $34.8 million.
  • Global FX: Revenue increased by 11% to $19.8 million.

Capital Management

As of June 30, 2024, Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $614.6 million and total debt of $1,440.1 million. The company paid $58.2 million in cash dividends and repurchased approximately 514 thousand shares of its common stock for $90.4 million during the second quarter.

Analysis

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth across its business segments, reflecting the robustness of its diversified business model. However, the decline in EPS and operating income highlights the challenges the company faces in managing expenses and maintaining profitability. The company's strategic focus on expense management and capital allocation is expected to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value in the future.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cboe Global Markets Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.