On July 31, 2024, Narasimha Kini, Executive Vice President and Emerging Business Unit Leader at ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial), sold 28,455 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 136,268 shares of the company.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By integrating deep domain expertise, data analytics, and digital technologies, ExlService Holdings Inc delivers solutions that address complex business challenges.

Over the past year, Narasimha Kini has sold a total of 51,205 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc were priced at $35.32, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.60, which is above the industry median of 26.8.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ExlService Holdings Inc is estimated at $40.76 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

