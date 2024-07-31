Costamare Inc (CMRE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Fleet Management

Costamare Inc (CMRE) reports robust net income, significant liquidity, and strategic fleet expansions in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $91 million for the second quarter.
  • Liquidity: Above $1.1 billion as of quarter end.
  • Incremental Contracted Revenues: Above $220 million from chartering seven containerships.
  • Total Contracted Revenues: $2.4 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.5 years.
  • Annual Cash Flow Savings: Approximately $10.1 million from the full redemption of Series E Preferred Stock.
  • Dry Bulk Fleet Management: Commercially managing 54 ships, majority on index-linked charter agreements.
  • Neptune Maritime Leasing: Funded 25 shipping assets for a total of approximately $285 million.
  • Dividend Track Record: Long uninterrupted dividend track record.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Costamare Inc (CMRE, Financial) generated a net income of about $91 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • The company has a strong liquidity position with over $1.1 billion available.
  • New charter agreements for seven containerships are expected to generate incremental contracted revenues of above $220 million.
  • Fleet employment stands at 100% for 2024 and 88% for 2025, with total contracted revenues amounting to $2.4 billion.
  • The company has a long-term commitment to the dry bulk sector and is strategically renewing its fleet by acquiring larger vessels.

Negative Points

  • The continuous injection of new building capacity remains a principal threat to the containership market.
  • Dry bulk purchase activity has slowed, indicating potential market uncertainties.
  • The company has not disclosed specific charter rates for the new containership charters, which may lack transparency for investors.
  • There is uncertainty regarding the redemption of additional preferred stock or prepayment of debt, which could affect future cash flow management.
  • The company is price-sensitive and may delay acquisitions if market conditions are not favorable, potentially missing out on growth opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Costamare Inc (CMRE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide context on the rate levels for the seven new containership charters mentioned in your press release?
A: These ships were chartered on a forward basis, including a 2000-built vessel, which is 24 years old. Although we don't announce specific charter rates, these ships have been chartered at a very healthy rate amounting to the mid-30s. - Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Could you add some color on why dry bulk purchase activity has slowed and your outlook for the rest of the year?
A: We have been buying larger vessels like Capesizes, acquiring six in total. We are price-sensitive and dispose of smaller vessels when market conditions are favorable. We take our time to ensure purchases are made at attractive prices and have the ability to execute quickly based on our cash balances and access to commercial bank debt. - Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Could you provide insight on the strategy for the CBI segment, particularly the increase in fixed contracts?
A: The slight increase in fixed-rate chartered vessels is due to specific market deals, not a directional bet. We remain flexible and may adjust based on market conditions. We also use FFAs as a hedging tool for capes and Panamaxes. - Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Is there any appetite to redeem additional preferred shares or prepay debt given your large cash position?
A: We redeemed the Series E Preferred Stock, which was the most expensive at 8.875%, saving over $10 million annually. Future redemptions, such as Series D, will depend on capital allocation decisions at the Board level, considering market opportunities and equity utilization. - Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer

Q: What is your perspective on the current containership market and charter rates?
A: Charter rates have increased across all segments since the beginning of the year and have remained stable recently. However, the continuous injection of new building capacity remains a principal threat to the market. - Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.