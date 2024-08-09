Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.30 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.47 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $5.32 billion and the earnings are expected to be $7.37 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) for the full year 2024 have seen a slight decline from $5.33 billion to $5.32 billion. For 2025, estimates have increased from $5.48 billion to $5.49 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have risen from $5.88 per share to $7.37 per share, and for 2025, from $6.14 per share to $6.72 per share.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Simon Property Group Inc's (SPG) actual revenue was $1.30 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.29 billion by 1%. Simon Property Group Inc's (SPG) actual earnings were $2.25 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.38 per share by 63.64%. After releasing the results, Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) was up by 2.43% in one day.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) is $159.60 with a high estimate of $190 and a low estimate of $145. The average target implies an upside of 4.01% from the current price of $153.44.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG, Financial) in one year is $128.94, suggesting a downside of -15.97% from the current price of $153.44.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 18 brokerage firms, Simon Property Group Inc's (SPG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

