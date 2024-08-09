Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $13.21 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.65 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $53.03 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.01 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) have been revised upwards from $53.01 billion to $53.03 billion for the full year 2024, and from $53.93 billion to $54.03 billion for 2025. Similarly, earnings estimates have increased from $1.92 per share to $2.01 per share for the full year 2024, and from $3.50 per share to $3.59 per share for 2025.

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Tyson Foods Inc's (TSN) actual revenue was $13.07 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $13.16 billion by -0.64%. Tyson Foods Inc's (TSN) actual earnings were $0.41 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.395 per share by 3.8%. After releasing the results, Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) was down by -5.68% in one day.

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 9 analysts, the average target price for Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) is $60.67 with a high estimate of $72 and a low estimate of $51. The average target implies a downside of -0.15% from the current price of $60.76.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial) in one year is $68.2, suggesting an upside of 12.24% from the current price of $60.76.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 12 brokerage firms, Tyson Foods Inc's (TSN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.8, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.