On July 30, 2024, Mark Thurmond, Chief Operating Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial), sold 4,700 shares of the company at a price of $49.01 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 28,206 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc.

Tenable Holdings Inc specializes in cybersecurity solutions, providing comprehensive security options aimed at addressing modern cyber threats and vulnerabilities. The company's offerings include a range of software products and services designed to ensure the security and integrity of information systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 113,698 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc were trading at $49.01 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.06 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $53.51, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

