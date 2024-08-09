Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.26, Revenue of $13.05 Billion

Strong Performance in Crude Oil and NGL Segments Drives Financial Success

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported net income attributable to PAA of $250 million for Q2 2024, a 15% decrease from $293 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Generated revenue of $13,052.92 million, meeting analyst estimates of $13,052.92 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Diluted net income per common unit was $0.26, down 19% from $0.32 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Delivered Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $674 million, a 13% increase from $597 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $421 million, a 19% decrease from $519 million in Q2 2023.
  • Segment Performance: Crude Oil Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% year-over-year, while NGL Segment Adjusted EBITDA surged by 52%.
  • Guidance Update: Raised full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint by $75 million to a new range of $2.725 - $2.775 billion.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust second-quarter 2024 results and an upward revision of its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. The company's assets span the United States and Alberta, Canada, with a significant concentration in the Permian Basin.

1819360329331798016.png

Second-Quarter Financial Highlights

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA, Financial) reported net income attributable to PAA of $250 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $653 million for the second quarter of 2024. The company delivered Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $674 million and generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $421 million, excluding changes in assets and liabilities and including bolt-on acquisition capital.

In addition, PAA successfully priced a public offering of $650 million of unsecured senior notes at 5.7% due in 2034. The company raised the mid-point of its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by $75 million to a new range of $2.725 - $2.775 billion and reiterated its full-year 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance of $1.55 billion.

Performance Analysis

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA, Financial) missed analyst estimates for the second quarter, with reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 compared to the estimated $0.37. The company's revenue for the quarter was $13,052.92 million, aligning with the estimated revenue.

The Crude Oil segment's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% year-over-year, primarily due to higher tariff volumes on pipelines, tariff escalations, and contributions from acquisitions. However, these gains were partially offset by fewer market-based opportunities. The NGL segment saw a significant 52% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by turnarounds impacting sales volumes in the second quarter of 2023 and incremental margins from iso-to-normal butane spread benefits in the second quarter of 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Income Attributable to PAA $250 million $293 million -15%
Adjusted EBITDA $807 million $700 million 15%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $411 million $650 million -37%
Distribution per Common Unit $0.3175 $0.2675 19%

Commentary and Outlook

“Today’s announcements reflect another solid quarter with results exceeding expectations in both the Crude Oil and NGL segments. Based on our performance to-date and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are increasing our annual EBITDA guidance for 2024. This underscores the resilience of our business model and highlights the flexibility of our asset base to capture opportunities in a dynamic and evolving market,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman & CEO of Plains.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA, Financial) continues to focus on maximizing long-term value for investors through capital discipline, generating meaningful Free Cash Flow, and increasing the return of capital to equity holders while maintaining financial flexibility. The company's strong performance in the Crude Oil and NGL segments, coupled with strategic acquisitions and effective cost management, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic oil and gas industry.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Plains All American Pipeline LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.