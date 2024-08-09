Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $463.73, Mastercard Inc has experienced a daily increase of 0.29% and a notable three-month growth of 5.24%. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Mastercard Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These components are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Mastercard Inc boasts a GF Score of 98, signaling exceptional potential for market leadership.

Understanding Mastercard Inc's Business

Mastercard Inc, with a market cap of $428.41 billion and annual sales of $26.39 billion, stands as the second-largest payment processor globally. In 2023 alone, the company processed transactions nearing $9 trillion across over 200 countries and in more than 150 currencies. This vast operational scale underscores Mastercard's pivotal role in the global financial ecosystem.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Mastercard Inc's financial robustness is reflected in its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 25.69 and an Altman Z-Score of 11.48, indicating a strong shield against financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is evident from its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.59, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Mastercard Inc's profitability is exemplary, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years, reaching 58.29% in 2023. This trend not only highlights its efficiency in managing expenses but also its ability to maximize earnings.

Growth Rank Breakdown

The company's commitment to growth is evident from its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 20.4%, surpassing 69.04% of its peers in the Credit Services industry. This sustained growth trajectory is supported by a robust increase in EBITDA, emphasizing Mastercard's ongoing expansion and market penetration.

Conclusion

Considering Mastercard Inc's formidable financial strength, unmatched profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's superior position for potential market outperformance. For investors seeking similar investment opportunities, explore more high-scoring companies with our GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.