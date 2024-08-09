Amazon Faces Pressure Despite Q2 EPS Beat and Strong AWS Growth

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amazon (AMZN -10%) is experiencing pressure despite a significant EPS beat for Q2. Operating income for Q2 surged 91% year-over-year to $14.67 billion, exceeding the prior guidance of $10-14 billion. However, revenue fell short, and the midpoint of Q3 revenue guidance was below analyst expectations. Additionally, Amazon's comments about increased spending in the second half of the year are weighing on shares, reflected in the lackluster Q3 operating income guidance of $11.5-15.0 billion.

  • Stores Segment: Amazon saw 9% growth in North America and 10% in the international segment. The company noted that customers are trading down on price, impacting average selling prices (ASPs). Higher-ticket items like computers and electronics are growing slower than expected.
  • Faster delivery speeds are helping Amazon gain a larger share of everyday essentials. Although seller fees were lower than expected, North America unit growth is outpacing sales growth. Amazon's focus on selection, low prices, and delivery is resonating with consumers, despite short-term revenue compression.
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS): AWS was the standout segment in Q2, posting 19% growth in constant currency (CC), an improvement from previous quarters. The growth was surprising given Azure's lackluster results earlier in the week.
  • Drivers of AWS Growth:
    • Companies have completed most of their cost optimization efforts and are focusing on new initiatives.
    • Businesses are modernizing their infrastructure, moving from on-premises to cloud solutions.
    • There is increasing excitement about leveraging AI, with Amazon's AI business growing dramatically.
  • Advertising Services: Segment revenue grew 20% CC to $12.77 billion, lower than recent quarters. Despite this, Amazon is pleased with the growth given its larger revenue base and continues to see opportunities in sponsored products and Prime video ads.

In addition to the slight Q2 top-line miss, investors are disappointed with Amazon's Q3 operating income guidance of $11.5-15.0 billion, especially after posting $14.67 billion in Q2. Similar to Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Amazon expects higher capital investments in the second half of 2024, primarily to expand AWS infrastructure. Q3 margins will also be impacted by Prime Day, increased capacity for Q4 holiday volumes, and higher digital content costs from NFL Thursday Night Football.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.