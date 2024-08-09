What's Driving Integral Ad Science Holding Corp's Surprising 15% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS, Financial) has recently demonstrated a notable performance in the stock market, with its price increasing by 6.97% over the past week and an impressive 14.88% over the last three months. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $1.75 billion, and the stock price is at $10.9. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of IAS is $16.18, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued. This valuation marks an increase from the past GF Value of $15.53, maintaining its status as significantly undervalued over the period.

Overview of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, operating within the diversified media industry, specializes in digital advertising verification. The company's cloud-based technology platform provides independent measurement and verification across various devices, channels, and formats including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Predominantly, IAS earns its revenue from the Americas, positioning itself as a key player in digital advertising solutions.

1819391695767367680.png

Assessing Profitability

IAS's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank, is currently at 3 out of 10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 2.19%, which is better than 46.46% of its peers in the industry. Other profitability metrics such as Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 0.32% and 0.24% respectively, positioning IAS better than many of its competitors. However, the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is at -1.08%, indicating areas where the company could improve. Over the past decade, IAS has been profitable for 2 years, reflecting its challenges and growth phases.

1819391716961185792.png

Growth Trajectory

IAS has shown promising growth figures. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 17.80%, which is superior to 74.92% of its peers. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 13.39%, and the EPS growth rate is projected at an impressive 104.01%, both metrics ranking IAS well above the industry average.

1819391762842677248.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the significant investors, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 209,864 shares, representing 0.13% of the shares outstanding. Following him are Jim Simons and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 64,800 and 26,500 shares respectively. These investments by high-profile market players underscore a strong confidence in the trajectory of IAS.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, IAS holds a competitive position. Criteo SA (CRTO, Financial) has a market cap of $2.54 billion, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) at $2.25 billion, and Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) closely follows at $1.85 billion. These companies represent the competitive environment in the diversified media industry where IAS is making significant strides.

Conclusion

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp has shown a robust performance in the stock market, supported by its undervaluation status as per GF Value and strong growth metrics. Despite some challenges in profitability, the company's strategic position in digital advertising and the backing of notable investors suggest a positive outlook. As the digital landscape evolves, IAS is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, making it an interesting prospect for investors looking at long-term growth.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.