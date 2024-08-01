Q2 2024 XPO Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the XPO second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. My name is Sachi. And I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Before the call begins, let me read a brief statement on behalf of the company regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. During this call, the company will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws, which, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company's SEC filings as well as in its earnings release. The forward-looking statements in the company's earnings release or made on this call are made only as of today, and the company has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.



During