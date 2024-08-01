Release Date: August 01, 2024
Positive Points
- Western Forest Products Inc (WFSTF, Financial) returned to positive EBITDA in Q2 2024, generating $9.4 million.
- The company successfully navigated challenging market conditions, showing resilience and adaptability.
- Higher lumber shipments, higher domestic log prices, and a stronger log sales mix contributed positively to the results.
- The new Saltair kiln dried 14.5 million board feet of lumber in Q2, meeting production and value performance targets.
- The company maintained a strong balance sheet with liquidity of approximately $142 million and a net debt to cap ratio of 13%.
Negative Points
- Ongoing harvesting and permitting delays impacted Timberlands operations.
- Higher timberlands and secondary processing costs partially offset the positive financial results.
- The company faces potential operational challenges in Q3 due to hot, dry weather affecting logging activity and harvest volumes.
- Weakness in the Japanese market, including lower wooden home starts and a weaker yen, is expected to impact lumber demand and prices.
- The company is still dealing with tight log supply at certain facilities, which could affect future production.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Congrats on the appointment to CFO. Can you talk a little bit about your vision for the role and any wholesale changes you want to make?
A: Glen Nontell, Vice President - Corporate Development: From a strategy perspective, we have a well-defined strategy focused on operational execution, partnerships, and growth. I aim to expedite execution on our strategic priorities.
Q: Can you discuss the overall capacity utilization rate and expectations for the rest of 2024 and into 2025?
A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are disciplined in matching operating rates to demand and log supply. No significant changes are expected for the rest of the year.
Q: Can you comment on further room to lower finished goods inventories?
A: Glen Nontell, Vice President - Corporate Development: We aim to match production with orders and maintain 30-45 days of inventory. We continue to focus on reducing inventory levels aggressively.
Q: Any updates on negotiations with the union towards a new contract?
A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Negotiations commenced in April and continue. We aim for a fair agreement that recognizes employee contributions while ensuring long-term competitiveness.
Q: Have you or the Board considered bigger-picture strategic initiatives to narrow the valuation gap?
A: Stephen Williams, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: We have a clear strategic plan focused on operational reliability, monetization of tenures, and growth in engineered wood. We remain optimistic about executing this plan.
Q: Can you provide more color on the impact of warm weather on harvest levels?
A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We expect an increase in log volume in Q3. We are focused on margin opportunities and do not anticipate returning to high log inventory levels.
Q: Do you expect any impact from the recent reduction to AAC in the North Island timber supply area?
A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: No material change is expected. The reduction reflects the current reality we've been operating under.
Q: Can you resolve negotiations with the USW Union independently, or do you need a broader industry resolution?
A: Glen Nontell, Vice President - Corporate Development: This is a specific negotiation between Western and the USW.
