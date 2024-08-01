Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Western Forest Products Inc (WFSTF, Financial) returned to positive EBITDA in Q2 2024, generating $9.4 million.

The company successfully navigated challenging market conditions, showing resilience and adaptability.

Higher lumber shipments, higher domestic log prices, and a stronger log sales mix contributed positively to the results.

The new Saltair kiln dried 14.5 million board feet of lumber in Q2, meeting production and value performance targets.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with liquidity of approximately $142 million and a net debt to cap ratio of 13%.

Negative Points

Ongoing harvesting and permitting delays impacted Timberlands operations.

Higher timberlands and secondary processing costs partially offset the positive financial results.

The company faces potential operational challenges in Q3 due to hot, dry weather affecting logging activity and harvest volumes.

Weakness in the Japanese market, including lower wooden home starts and a weaker yen, is expected to impact lumber demand and prices.

The company is still dealing with tight log supply at certain facilities, which could affect future production.

Q & A Highlights

Western Forest Products Inc (WFSTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Congrats on the appointment to CFO. Can you talk a little bit about your vision for the role and any wholesale changes you want to make?

A: Glen Nontell, Vice President - Corporate Development: From a strategy perspective, we have a well-defined strategy focused on operational execution, partnerships, and growth. I aim to expedite execution on our strategic priorities.

Q: Can you discuss the overall capacity utilization rate and expectations for the rest of 2024 and into 2025?

A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are disciplined in matching operating rates to demand and log supply. No significant changes are expected for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you comment on further room to lower finished goods inventories?

A: Glen Nontell, Vice President - Corporate Development: We aim to match production with orders and maintain 30-45 days of inventory. We continue to focus on reducing inventory levels aggressively.

Q: Any updates on negotiations with the union towards a new contract?

A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Negotiations commenced in April and continue. We aim for a fair agreement that recognizes employee contributions while ensuring long-term competitiveness.

Q: Have you or the Board considered bigger-picture strategic initiatives to narrow the valuation gap?

A: Stephen Williams, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: We have a clear strategic plan focused on operational reliability, monetization of tenures, and growth in engineered wood. We remain optimistic about executing this plan.

Q: Can you provide more color on the impact of warm weather on harvest levels?

A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We expect an increase in log volume in Q3. We are focused on margin opportunities and do not anticipate returning to high log inventory levels.

Q: Do you expect any impact from the recent reduction to AAC in the North Island timber supply area?

A: Steven Hofer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: No material change is expected. The reduction reflects the current reality we've been operating under.

Q: Can you resolve negotiations with the USW Union independently, or do you need a broader industry resolution?

A: Glen Nontell, Vice President - Corporate Development: This is a specific negotiation between Western and the USW.

