President Michael Lyons sold 11,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC, Financial) on July 31, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 199,095 shares of the company.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company offers retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking services among other financial products and services.

Over the past year, Michael Lyons has engaged in multiple transactions involving PNC shares, selling a total of 11,000 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys at PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc were priced at $181.58 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $67.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.25, which is above the industry median of 10.37.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $173.57, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

