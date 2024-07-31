On July 31, 2024, June Fowler, Director at Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH, Financial), executed a sale of 1,535 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider now owns 2,722 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Commerce Bancshares Inc operates as a bank offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management, and securities brokerage. The company operates through its subsidiary, Commerce Bank.

The shares were sold at a price of $65.16, valuing the transaction at approximately $99,920.60. This sale contributes to a total of 34 insider sells over the past year, compared to 2 insider buys in the same period.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc were trading at $65.16 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.58, which is above the industry median of 10.37.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $71.16, indicating that it is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale follows a trend in the company where the number of insider sells significantly outweighs the buys, suggesting a prevailing inclination among insiders to sell their shares over the past year.

