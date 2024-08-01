On August 1, 2024, Trpik Joseph R JR, Senior Vice President, Finance Chief Financial Officer of Portland General Electric Co (POR, Financial), sold 2,727 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,855 shares of Portland General Electric Co.

Portland General Electric Co, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a vertically integrated electric utility company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company also participates in wholesale markets by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to meet the needs of their customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,727 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Portland General Electric Co were trading at $47.52 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.38, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 15.215 but lower than the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92, based on a GF Value of $51.76. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling event could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market activities and financial analysis.

