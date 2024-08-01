Q2 2024 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Brenda Pomar - Federal Realty Investment Trust - Senior Director, Corporate Communications



Good evening. Thank you for joining us today for Federal Realty's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call are Don Wood, Federal's Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Berkes, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dan G, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Jan Sweetnam, Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, and Wendy Seher, Executive Vice President, Eastern Region President, as well as other members of our executive team that are available to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks.



A reminder that certain matters discussed on this call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within