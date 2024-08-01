On August 1, 2024, Maria Black, President & CEO of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP, Financial), executed a sale of 15,440 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,750.5356 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc, commonly known as ADP, is a provider of human resources management software and services. The company offers a range of solutions for payroll, talent management, human resource management, benefits administration, and time and attendance for businesses of various sizes globally.

Over the past year, Maria Black has sold a total of 36,088 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Automatic Data Processing Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc were trading at $260.38 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $107.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.93, which is above both the industry median of 18.195 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $264.91. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in Automatic Data Processing Inc.

