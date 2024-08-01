On August 1, 2024, Robert Strong, Director of SLM Corp (SLM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 101,093.4683 shares of SLM Corp.

SLM Corp, commonly known as Sallie Mae, operates as a consumer banking company specializing in education loans and related services. The company primarily focuses on originating and servicing private education loans to students and their families.

Over the past year, Robert Strong has sold a total of 13,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at SLM Corp, where there have been 7 insider sales and only 1 insider buy.

Shares of SLM Corp were trading at $22.7 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.532 billion. The price-earnings ratio of SLM Corp stands at 6.49, which is lower than the industry median of 14.93 and also below the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is at $21.28, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide a snapshot of SLM Corp's current financial position and market perception.

