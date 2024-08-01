On August 1, 2024, Jon Freier, President of the Consumer Group at T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of T-Mobile US Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States. The company is known for its strong brand presence and innovative approach to mobile communication solutions.

Over the past year, Jon Freier has sold a total of 45,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 78 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $181.87 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $220.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.65, which is above the industry median of 16.13.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $147.34, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

