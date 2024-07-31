On July 31, 2024, Lawrence Barbetta, a Director at Winmark Corp (WINA, Financial), executed a sale of 2,412 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on August 2, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,522 shares of Winmark Corp.

Winmark Corp operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise. The company is primarily known for its brands that deal in used goods, offering a sustainable shopping alternative to consumers.

Over the past year, Lawrence Barbetta has sold a total of 3,119 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Winmark Corp, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales, with 7 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Winmark Corp were trading at $395.3 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.286 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.37, which is above both the industry median of 17.59 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Winmark Corp is $294.27 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The ongoing insider selling trend and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Winmark Corp's stock performance and insider behaviors.

