On July 31, 2024, Eric Cribbs, President of American Gypsum, a subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP, Financial), executed a sale of 1,851 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and took place at a stock price of $277.06 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of building and construction products. The company operates in segments including Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, and Gypsum Wallboard, among others, providing essential materials for commercial and residential construction, and energy industries.

Over the past year, Eric Cribbs has sold a total of 11,121 shares of Eagle Materials Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest trading session, Eagle Materials Inc shares were priced at $277.06, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.53 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.91, which is above the industry median of 16.815 but below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Eagle Materials Inc is set at $198.10, indicating that the stock is currently Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock’s current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, to make informed investment decisions.

