On July 31, 2024, Jeffrey Evenson, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Corning Inc (GLW, Financial), sold 55,280 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.29 per share, leading to a total sale amount of $2,227,181.20. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Corning Inc. Details of the sale can be viewed through the SEC Filing.

Corning Inc is a technology company specializing in specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials and technologies, including advanced optics, primarily for industrial and scientific applications.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Evenson has sold a total of 171,547 shares of Corning Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Corning Inc were trading at $40.29 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $33.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 77.88, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 23.35.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.29, based on a GF Value of $31.34. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the company's financial health and market position.

