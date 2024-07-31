On July 31, 2024, Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), executed a sale of 3,524 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $132.94 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 95,450 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services, primarily operates in the Pacific, including routes to Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, and other islands. The company also offers services related to container shipping, logistics, and terminal operations.

Over the past year, Joel Wine has sold a total of 76,156 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the latest transaction date, Matson Inc's shares were trading at $132.94, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.50, which is above both the industry median of 14.41 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus's GF Value, is calculated at $88.84, suggesting that at the current price, Matson Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.