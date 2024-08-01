On August 1, 2024, Bernie Wolford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO, Financial), sold 34,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 678,496 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc specializes in providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs includes semisubmersibles, jack-ups, and dynamically positioned drillships, focusing on operations in deepwater and harsh environment drilling sectors.

Over the past year, Bernie Wolford has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 68,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc were priced at $16.42 on the day of the sale, placing the company's market cap at approximately $1.56 billion. This valuation reflects the company's standing within the energy sector and its financial health.

The company's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are essential for investors tracking its performance relative to industry peers. Additionally, the GF Value provides an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, future earnings projections, and peer comparisons.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

