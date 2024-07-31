On July 31, 2024, Mary Whitney, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Waste Connections Inc (WCN, Financial), sold 16,300 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $178.05 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 48,899 shares of Waste Connections Inc.

Waste Connections Inc is a North American integrated waste services company that provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services, primarily of solid waste.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,300 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where Waste Connections Inc has seen 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Waste Connections Inc were trading at $178.05 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $46.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.74, significantly above both the industry median of 20.905 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Waste Connections Inc is estimated at $171.59 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

