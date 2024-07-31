Q2 2024 Parsons Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Good. Thanks, Michelle. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second-quarter 2024 financial results. Please note that we provided presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call with me today are Carey Smith, Chair, President, and CEO; and Matt Ofilos, CFO.



Today, Carey will discuss our corporate strategy and operational highlights, and then Matt will provide an overview of our second-quarter financial results as well as a review of our increased 2024 guidance. We then will close with a question-and-answer session.



Management may also make forward-looking statements during